Naveen Chandra’s emotional love story ‘28°C’gears up for March 28th release

Director Dr. Anil Vishwanath, who gained recognition with the success of Polimera and Polimera 2, is now set to present his debut film, 28°C. The much-anticipated emotional love story, featuring Naveen Chandra in the lead role, is slated for a grand theatrical release on March 28. Shalini Vadnikatti will be seen as the female lead in this romantic drama, produced by Sai Abhishek under the Veeranjaneya Productions banner.

Dr. Anil Vishwanath described 28°C as a heartwarming love story packed with deep emotions. The film promises to showcase Naveen Chandra in a compelling performance that will resonate with audiences. With a unique storyline and screenplay, the narrative explores the crucial role of temperature in shaping the events of the story.

The makers are confident that 28°C will captivate viewers across all sections, offering a refreshing take on romance while delivering the emotional depth expected from a love story.















