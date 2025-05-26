Naveen Polishetty’s ‘Anaganaga Oka Raju’ set for Sankranthi 2026 release

After a brief hiatus, star entertainer Naveen Polishetty is all set to return to the silver screen with his upcoming film Anaganaga Oka Raju. Known for his impeccable comic timing and three consecutive box-office blockbusters, Naveen is now eyeing a festive release with this much-awaited family entertainer.

The makers officially announced that Anaganaga Oka Raju will hit theatres on January 14, 2026, as a grand Sankranthi treat. Promising to be a full-blown festive celebration, the first look poster exudes vibrant, celebratory vibes, hinting at the film’s colourful and humorous tone.

Backed by hit producer Naga Vamsi under the Sithara Entertainments and Fortune Four Cinemas banners, and presented by Srikara Studios, the film is expected to continue the production houses’ successful streak. With recent Sankranthi hit Daaku Maharaaj under their belt, expectations are high for another winner in Anaganaga Oka Raju.

What makes this project even more exciting is that Naveen Polishetty himself has contributed to the film’s story and screenplay, collaborating with a fresh team of writers. The film marks the directorial debut of Maari and features the much-talked-about Meenakshi Chaudhary as the female lead.

As Naveen joins the Sankranthi box office race, fans can look forward to his trademark humour and a heartfelt, festive entertainer designed for families. With top-tier production, engaging content, and a star-studded cast, Anaganaga Oka Raju is already creating a buzz as one of 2026’s most anticipated releases.