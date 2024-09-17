Nayanthara, Sundar C team up for high-budget fantasy sequel ‘Mookuthi Amman 2’

Vels Film International, Dr Ishari K Ganesh came out with the news that excites fans when they first announced the collaboration of the much-awaited sequel, “Mookuthi Amman 2,” along with the Lady Superstar Nayanthara. The fantasy film is to be directed by Sundar C, a renowned filmmaker and is in fact going to be produced on a grand scale with a mammoth budget.

Sundar C, newly anointed from the blockbuster success of “Aranmanai 4,” will join the movie. The ongoing project is another promising venture from his illustrious career of producing rich cinema. Guaranteed another unique and enthralling "Divine Fantasy" experience, this sequel promises to take the premise of the original Mookuthi Amman to a new and even more spectacular level. With Nayanthara reprising her lead, the movie promises to capture the attention of moviegoers of all walks of life. The coming together of Sundar C, the genius behind blockbuster franchises such as Aranmanai, and Nayanthara-one of the biggest names in South Indian cinema-is all that is needed to make Mookuthi Amman 2 one of the most eagerly awaited films in the industry.

Co-produced by IVY Entertainment and B4U Motion Pictures, this is a joint effort of some of the most reputed production houses in the industry, produced by Vels Film International in association with Rowdy Pictures and Avni Cinemax [P] Ltd. The involvement of industry heavyweights such as Ishan Saksena, Sunil Shah, and Raja Subramanian adds further to the credibility and expectations from the film.

With the cast and the technical crew's announcement to be revealed soon, the makers assure that Mookuthi Amman 2 will give an audience something fresh in terms of storyline and plenty of larger-than-life theatrical moments which will differentiate the film from its first part. Industry insiders believe that it will surely be a commercial success with the situational combination of Sundar C's direction and Nayanthara's scintillating performances.















