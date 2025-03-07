Nayanthara-Sundar C’s ‘Mookuthi Amman 2’ gets a grand launch

Live
The much-anticipated Tamil film Mookuthi Amman 2 officially commenced with a grand pooja ceremony on March 6. Directed by Sundar C and starring Nayanthara in the lead role, the film is being produced on a massive scale by Wells Film International in collaboration with Ivy Entertainment, Avni Cinemax (P) Limited, and Rowdy Pictures.
A lavish set worth Rs. 1 crore was erected for the inaugural event, attended by key cast members and industry figures, including Sunil Narang, Jagadish, and C Kalyan. With an ambitious budget of Rs. 100 crore, the film promises to be a spectacular cinematic experience.
Following the success of Mookuthi Amman and its Telugu dubbed version Ammoru Thalli, the sequel aims to deliver high-octane entertainment. With Sundar C and Nayanthara sharing screen space for the first time, expectations are sky-high. The film is touted as a standalone project, blending humor, action, and an engaging storyline.
The ensemble cast includes Duniya Vijay, Regina Cassandra, Yogi Babu, Urvashi, Abhinaya, Ramachandra Raju, Ajay Ghosh, Singampuli, Vicchu Vishwanath, Iniya, and Maina Nandini. Music is composed by Hip Hop Aadi, with Gopi Amarnath handling cinematography and Fanny Oliver editing.
Scheduled for a pan-India release in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, and Hindi, Mookuthi Amman 2 is set to be a grand spectacle, promising unlimited laughter and entertainment.