Nayanthara’s ‘Connect’ Release Date Is Unveiled

It is all known that Kollywood's ace actress Nayanthara is busy with a handful of movies. Thus, she is in the best phase of her career and speaking about her personal life, she recently married her long-time boyfriend Vignesh Shivan and the couple are blessed with twin boys via surrogacy a few days ago. Off late, the makers of her next movie Connect confirmed the release date and also shared the censor certificate of the movie on social media.

Vignesh Shivan shared the great news with all the fans of Nayanthara … Take a look!

Along with sharing the post, Vignesh also wrote, "It's U/A for #CONNECT. Runtime: 99 mins. Get ready to experience a Tamil film without Intermission for the first time. Releasing worldwide on 22.12.2022 #Nayanthara @AnupamPKher #Sathyaraj #VinayRai @haniyanafisa @Ashwin_saravana @Prithvi_Krimson".

The movie is given a U/A censor certificate and the run time is 99 minutes.

Going with the teaser, it is all spine-chilling as we can witness Anupam Kher guiding Nayanthara to go into a room where her daughter is seen on a bed and experiencing some paranormal activities.

The movie has an ensemble cast of Anupam Kher, Sathyaraj and Vinay Nafisa Haniya. This movie is being directed by Ashwin Saravanan of Game Over fame and is produced by Vignesh Shivan under the Rowdy Pictures banner. It will hit the big screens on 22nd December, 2022.

Speaking about Nayanthara's work front, she will next be seen in Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan, Iraivan, NT 81 and lady Superstar 75 movies. Jawan movie is being directed by Atlee and is produced by SRK's wife Gauri Khan under their own banner Red Chillies Entertainment. Earlier along with the title announcement itself, the makers also dropped the release date. So, this movie will hit the big screens in the next year i.e on 2nd June, 2023 and it will be released in five languages - Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada.