‘Neeli Megha Shyama’ is like Having Warm Soup in Chill Winters: Vishwadev Rachakonda

Actors Vishwawdev and Payal come together for Neeli Megha Shyama, a film debuting today on Aha, to blend subtle storytelling with comedy and heartfelt emotions. In a conversation, Vishwadev described the movie as “having warm soup in chill winters,” while Payal expressed her love for the Telugu industry, saying, “Telugu people are just loving and welcoming me with open arms.” From Vishwadev’s unexpected foray into acting to Payal’s journey from modeling to meaningful roles, the duo reflects on their experiences and the unique charm of their latest venture.

Q: How did it all start?

Vishwadev: I have been in the industry for nine years. Not from a very young age. I was a mechanical engineer. I used to do stage dramas and dances in college but never planned to pursue acting as a career. I was working as a mechanical engineer in Somaligram Thillu Square, and I met a Telugu director, who was a friend of mine. He was just starting his career as an aspiring director. When he was working on a short film in a park, he asked me to act in it. I didn't even know I would be acting in it. I was just doing a small role in an English short film. Afterward, he pursued his career as a director. I went to Pune for my job in the mechanical engineering sector.

Later, I got a call from the producer of Ashta Chamma, who wanted to cast me in his movie, which turned out to be Anudeep’s ‘Pittagoda’. I was about to leave for my Masters to abroad, but I told them that if they could match my CTC, I would come back and work in movies. I said it just for fun, never thinking that I would become an actor. I always felt like a misfit in my job, so it was easier for me to leave it and enter the film industry. Pittagoda started in December 2017.

Q: Did '35 Chinna Kadha Kadu' make you familiar to everyone?

Vishwadev: Yes, 35 even won international awards, like at the Berlin Film Festival. My Pittagoda movie was also really good, but it didn’t get the promotion it deserved, which was a major issue. After that, I got offers for more movies, but then everything stopped for a while due to Covid. Then 35 came, and it marked a turning point in my career.

Q: Your acting skills were on par with a seasoned actor, but you said you came into this by chance. How is that?

Vishwadev: That’s what I meant when I said Anudeep and Ram Mohan saw something in me that I didn’t know I had. I never thought of becoming an actor. They saw something in me and felt that I could do it. When we went on set, with the director and the entire environment, everything just happened. My team was very supportive. Nikith Bommi, and everyone were incredibly supportive.

They told me that my acting was natural. I never expected so much love from 35. I thought the takeaway would be that people would want a wife like Saraswati, but the attention and appreciation for my role were unexpected. Especially when I received appreciation from Megastar Chiranjeevi, it was surreal. He was my childhood hero. I used to love and watch his movies, and meeting him and receiving appreciation from him was beyond anything I imagined. I couldn’t hold myself and cried when he spoke to me. I was always a huge fan of his, and meeting him was incredible.

Q: Neeli Megha Shyama is completely different from your previous movie 35 or other movies. There’s a touch of sarcasm and comedy in this role. How did you prepare for this role?

Vishwadev: Honestly, I don’t know. I just hid my own self in the characters I play. It also depends on the coactors. Whatever work I do, I always think about how much I can do to deliver the best. That’s what pushes me from behind. Now, I am going to do another movie called Dark Chocolate with Rana Daggubati's production house.

His films are completely unique and different, and this one is going to be another unique film. Bindu Madhavi is the heroine, and it's curious about her character, why she is here after a long time. I’m playing a psychotic role in it. I think actors say that they prepare for roles in a certain way, I feel they just say it, but for me, it just happens on set with the coactors and the director saying "action" and "cut."

Q: Neeli Megha Shyama felt more like your natural self, while 35 felt like you were restrained. Why is that?

Vishwadev: Yes, that’s because 35 was completely bound by the script. Even small nuances were written in the script, and we had to follow them. For example, in a scene, Prasad might hold his hand against his forehead and say certain lines, which were all scripted.

Everything in 35 was done according to the script. But for Neeli Megha Shyama, we were given the freedom to improvise and be ourselves. The director gave us the freedom to do whatever we felt was right. Even in my next movie, Dark Chocolate, the director was particular about how the movie should be, but we still had some room for improvisation.

Q: You did a cameo in Satyabhama after Prasannavadam and now this?

Payal: Yes, Satyabhama had an interesting scene, so I liked it and agreed to do it.

Q: How was the chemistry between you two? How did Neeli Megha Shyama start for you?

Payal: In the beginning, it was a bit dry because I didn’t know him well. But now we’re good friends. We’re on the same path. Initially, I didn’t know the script very well. I only heard the narration from the producer and director, and it felt positive. When we went to Manali, it was so cold, we could hardly bear it. We literally saw stars from the cold!

Q: Why did you choose Manali?

Vishwadev and Payal: The character goes in search of enlightenment, and the journey begins in Manali. Payal’s character is the guide there.

Q: According to one of your Instagram posts, you went to a Bryan Adams concert. Do you have any other passions besides acting?

Payal: Basically, I’m interested in everything. There’s hardly anything that doesn’t catch my interest. I know the organizers of the concert, which is why I went.

Q: How did the NMS script come to you?

Payal: They saw me in Tharagthi Daati.

Vishwadev: I played a big role in getting her on board. Karthik was suggesting names, and when we saw her photo, I immediately felt that she would suit the role.

Payal: By the time of the release, I was already associated with the project.

Vishwadev: You can send me 10% of your remuneration for that!

Q: Are you a Telugu girl?

Payal: No, I’m from Mangalore. Everyone keeps saying that I’m from here, and I’m glad. My mother tongue is Konkani. I do dubbing for my roles. For Chorya Pattanam, I dubbed for myself but couldn’t do it for Neeli Megha Shyama.

Q: How and when did you enter movies?

Payal: Before movies, I used to do modeling, right after college. I also learned Bharatanatyam. I auditioned for films and ended up landing some good roles.

Q: At what point did you both connect with the Neeli Megha Shyama script?

Vishwadev: For me, it’s the right mix of entertainment and realistic cinema. It’s like conversational movies such as ‘Before Sunrise’. Neeli Megha Shyama is like “having a warm soup in chilly winters” – it’s comforting but not too heavy. The openended climax mirrors real life, where we realize things and move on. There’s also comedy in it.

Payal: I really liked the script; it gave me a positive vibe from the narration.

Q: How confident were you both in the director?

Vishwadev: If you loved the trailer, you’ll love the movie. If you love the movie, then the director is a “master.” We’re so confident about our product. The Telugu version is a flavored take on Before Sunrise.

Q: Your characters seem to be opposites.

Vishwadev: She’s ambitious and subtle, while I’m outspoken. I disturb her beliefs. Neeli Megha Shyama has everything – a beautiful heroine, an energetic hero, and great senior actors.

Q: As a South Indian actress, how do you see your career?

Payal: As a girl, I love this industry. Telugu people are welcoming me with open arms. I’m working here for a few movies, but I also go to work in other languages. Hyderabad is my base, and I love it here. It’s definitely one of the best.

Q: What are you looking forward to in your career?

Payal: As an audience, I love Telugu movies. I want to do both realistic and notsorealistic roles, magical realism, and lots of drama. Personally, I don’t watch subtle, slow movies. I don’t follow logic too much. My next project is Chorya Pattanam, and I have a second Tamil movie with a big production house.

Q: What roles do you want to do in the future? Your next projects?

Vishwadev: I love to do challenging roles. I’ve signed a few projects outside of my comfort zone, and they’ve made me a little nervous. 'Dark Chocolate' is a weird film, and I have another project with Suresh Productions. Two more films are about to go on sets.