Neeru Bajwa celebrates birthday month with positivity and energy
Punjabi film star Neeru Bajwa, set to turn 44 this August, is embracing her birthday month with enthusiasm and a healthy lifestyle.
The actress shared a glimpse of her fitness routine on Instagram, showcasing her working out on a stationary exercise bike. Dressed in athleisure, Neeru appeared fresh and radiant, smiling through her spinning class. She captioned the clip: "#birthdaymonth has begun! #Stronger everyday! Don't forget to smile and dance in between workout."
On the professional front, Neeru has been busy with several exciting projects. She recently announced a change in the release date of her upcoming film 'Shukrana,' now slated to hit theaters on September 27. Additionally, she revealed an untitled film set for release on May 9, 2025.
Her latest release, ‘Jatt & Juliet 3’ with Diljit Dosanjh, has made waves at the box office. The film, directed and written by Jagdeep Sidhu and produced by White Hill Studios, Speed Records, and Storytime Productions, has grossed Rs. 107.51 crore worldwide, marking the highest worldwide collection for a Punjabi film. The film has enjoyed a successful four-week theatrical run, solidifying its status as a major hit.
As Neeru Bajwa continues to celebrate her birthday month with positivity and energy, her fans eagerly anticipate her upcoming film releases and applaud her recent box office success.