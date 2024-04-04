Neha Kakkar hails 'Superstar Singer 3' jugalbandi on 'Ek Chatur Naar Karke Sringar'

Mumbai: The little dynamites of the kids' singing reality show 'Superstar Singer 3'-- Atharv Bakshi and Rajdeep Ghosh's energetic jugalbandi of 'Ek Chatur Naar Karke Sringar', coupled with their unique singing styles has left everyone amazed.

This weekend, the show will present a 'Greatest Duets' special.

The duet performance on 'Ek Chatur Naar Karke Sringar', by the contestants of captain Pawandeep Ranjan’s team - Atharav (Hazaribagh, Jharkhand) and Rajdeep (Howrah, West Bengal) stole the show.

Amidst all the compliments, host Haarsh Limbachiyaa will share a heartwarming clip revealing Atharav's journey as a student of the renowned Suresh Wadkar, garnering praise from everyone.

Wowed by the performance, super judge Neha Kakkar said: "Wow! The performance was truly outstanding, filled with tons of entertainment from start to finish. It was delightful to watch. Both of you hit those deep notes flawlessly and synchronized beautifully, creating a mesmerizing rhythm through the act."

"It's remarkable that despite being so young, you’ve both managed to sync with the band so perfectly and deliver such a wonderful performance. It felt like you guys were like professional singers. Your singing was simply beautiful. Great job," she added.

Captain Salman Ali said: "I felt like two lions were battling it out on the stage. Rajdeep, I've always admired your singing since day one. But Atharv, I witnessed your style and the uniqueness you showed for the first time today. Each of your performances raised the bar; it was truly outstanding."

'Superstar Singer 3' airs on Sony.