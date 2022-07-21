Netflix Drops Nayanthara And Vignesh Shivan's Pre-Wedding Pics And Promised To Share The 'Beyond Fairytale' Video Soon

South Indian popular couple Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan tied a knot on 9th June, 2022 at Mahabalipuram in the presence of their close friends and families. A few film celebs like Rajinikanth, Shah Rukh Khan, Rajinikanth, Karthi, Udhayanidhi Stalin, Anirudh Ravichander, Dileep, and Atlee attended the wedding and blessed the couple. They also shared beautiful wedding pics on their social media pages and treated all their pages. Well, the couple has chosen a unique way to highlight their wedding video and handed over the deal to the popular OTT platform Netflix to turn it into a beautiful and memorable film. But some rumours were spread around as Vignesh Shivan shared a few of his wedding pics with his fans on Instagram. So, many thought that the deal will be cancelled. But surprising the fans of these Kollywood stars, Netflix dropped an official confirmation and shared a few pre-wedding pics of the newlyweds…



Along with sharing the pre-wedding pics, Netflix also promised to, "These images of Nayanthara and Vignesh have us seeing stars BRB, we're doing a little happy dance ourselves because THEY'RE coming to Netflix it's beyond a fairy tale!!"

Both Vignesh and Nayan looked classy and in much love posing to cams in nature's best paradise. They looked awesome twinning in the simple yet stylish appeal with white outfits!

On the occasion of their first month wedding anniversary, Vignesh Shivan treated the fans of Nayanthara by sharing beautiful wedding pics with Rajinikanth, Shah Rukh Khan, Suriya, Jyotika, Mani Ratnam, Anirudh Ravichander and other popular stars. He thanked each of them with a special note on this special occasion. The couple also visited Lord Balaji immediately after marriage. Nayan also announced her 75th movie after their wedding and is teaming up with Zee Studios banner. It will be directed by Nilesh Krishna who worked under ace filmmaker Shankar as an assistant and is being produced by the Zee Studios in association with NAAD studios and Trident Arts. Satyaraj and Jai are roped in to play prominent roles in this female-oriented movie while Dinesh Krishnan is handling the cinematography section.