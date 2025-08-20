New melody ‘Ila Chusukuntane’ from ‘Bad Girlz’ set for release

Director Munna Dhulipudi, who tasted success with the blockbuster 30 Rojullo Preminchadam Ela, is back with another entertainer titled Bad Girlz, carrying the quirky tagline “But Very Good People.” The film is being produced by Sashidhar Nalla, Emmadi Soma Narsaiah, Ramisetti Rambabu, and Ravula Ramesh under the banners of Neeli Neeli Aakasam Creations, Prashwita Entertainment, and NVL Creations.

Riding on the massive popularity of the chartbuster Neeli Neeli Aakasam, the team is ready to launch a sequel-style melody, Ila Chusukuntane. The song boasts lyrics by Oscar-winning lyricist Chandrabose, music by melody king Anup Rubens, and vocals by the ever-popular Sid Sriram.

Sharing his excitement, Munna Dhulipudi said, “We are confident that ‘Ila Chusukuntane’ will surpass the magic of ‘Neeli Neeli Aakasam.’ Chandrabose’s heartfelt lyrics, Anup Rubens’s soulful composition, and Sid Sriram’s voice have created something truly special.”

The buzz around Bad Girlz is already strong. Its motion poster crossed 5 million views on social media, setting high expectations. Munna described the film as a complete entertainer, imagining what quirky comedies like Jathi Ratnalu or Mad would feel like if retold with a female-driven cast.

The ensemble features Anchal Gowda, Payal Chennappa, Roshini, Yashna, Rohan Surya, and Moin in key roles. With music, fun, and a fresh concept, Bad Girlz is shaping up to be a youthful entertainer to watch out for.