New Release Date Announced for Akhil Akkineni and Surender Reddy's "Agent" - Sneak Peek Released by Makers

Akhil Akkineni and filmmaker Surender Reddy's highly anticipated Pan India film, "Agent," is set to hit theaters on April 28th. The film promises to be a wild and thrilling ride, showcasing Akhil's character as a brutal and wild spy. A glimpse of the film was released, showing Akhil bound to a chair with a mask over his face, covered in blood and calling himself "a wild saale."

The film boasts an impressive cast, including Akhil, Sakshi Vaidya as his love interest, and Mammotty in a crucial role. The film's soundtrack is by Hip Hop Tamizha and the cinematography by Rasool Ellore. The story was written by Vakkantham Vamsi and the film is produced by Ramabrahmam Sunkara under AK Entertainments and Surender 2 Cinema. National Award-winning editor Naveen Nooli and art director Avinash Kolla have also contributed to the film's creation.

"Agent" will have a Pan India release in five languages, including Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam. The film is expected to cash in on the summer holiday season, making it an even more exciting time for fans to witness Akhil's wild and stylish makeover, including six-pack abs. This film is set to be a departure from traditional spy thrillers, with Surender Reddy's unique touch sure to keep audiences on the edge of their seats.