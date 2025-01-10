Nidhhi Agerwal receives threatening comments on SM, files cybercrime complaint

Actress Nidhhi Agerwal, known for her roles in films like iSmart Shankar, has recently filed a cybercrime complaint after being subjected to severe online harassment. The actress revealed that she had been receiving threatening and violent comments from an individual on social media. These comments not only targeted Nidhhi but also extended to her family, causing her significant distress.

In her complaint, Nidhhi shared that the harassment took a toll on her mental well-being and that the nature of the threats was deeply unsettling. The comments, which were violent and threatening, left her feeling vulnerable, and she expressed her concern for the safety of her loved ones. The actress has requested the authorities to take strict legal action against the perpetrator, urging for a thorough investigation into the matter.

The cybercrime police have accepted Nidhhi's complaint and have already initiated an investigation into the harassment. The case has drawn attention to the growing issue of online bullying and harassment faced by public figures in the digital age.

On the professional front, Nidhhi is currently focused on her career with two major projects underway. She is starring in The Raja Saab, alongside Prabhas, and Hari Hara Veera Mallu, which features Pawan Kalyan. Both films are in various stages of production and are expected to be major releases in the coming months.

Fans and well-wishers have shown overwhelming support for Nidhhi during this troubling time, emphasizing the importance of addressing online abuse and creating safer digital spaces for everyone, particularly those in the public eye.