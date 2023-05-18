Nikhil confirms that ‘Spy’ is a unique story

Nikhil Siddhartha’s upcoming espionage thriller, Spy, is set to release in theaters worldwide on June 29, 2023. Directed by Garry BH, a famous editor, the movie features Iswarya Menon and Sanya Thakur as the female leads. The teaser released received a massive response from audiences across the nation. The “Spy” team interacted with local media in Hyderabad. During the Q&A session, Nikhil clarified that ‘Spy’ has a unique storyline that hasn’t been discussed to date. He also confirmed that Spy has no connection with Kalyan Ram’s ‘Devil,’ which is a period spy thriller. “‘Spy’ and ‘Devil’ have different storylines,” said the “Karthikeya 2” actor.

Aryan Rajesh, Abhinav Gomatam, Ravi Varma, Makarand Deshpande, and others play pivotal roles in this pan-Indian thriller, produced by K Rajashekhar Reddy under ED Entertainments banner. Sricharan Pakala and Vishal Chandrashekar are the music directors of this movie.