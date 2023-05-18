Live
- Discover India's Best Museums Live Updates: Check Out Top Museums in India
- International Museum Day: History And Other Details Of Noida’s Madame Tussauds Museum…
- International Museums Day Live Updates – The Preservers of History
- Hyderabad: Congress let down Palamuru Rangareddy project, alleges Niranjan Reddy
- Hyderabad: Eatala acts a Speaker at IIDL Model Parliament session
- 16-coach Secunderabad-Tirupati Vande Bharat Exp. chugs with more than 100% patronage
- Hyderabad: Youth make a splash in pool to beat the heat
- People will dislodgeKCR’s government, says Bandi
- Cyberabad police & SCSC collaborate to tackle traffic woes in IT Corridor
- Dharamsala: Delhi Capitals hurt Punjab’s play-off chances with 15-run win
Nikhil confirms that ‘Spy’ is a unique story
Nikhil Siddhartha’s upcoming espionage thriller, Spy, is set to release in theaters worldwide on June 29, 2023. Directed by Garry BH, a famous editor, the movie features Iswarya Menon and Sanya Thakur as the female leads.
Nikhil Siddhartha’s upcoming espionage thriller, Spy, is set to release in theaters worldwide on June 29, 2023. Directed by Garry BH, a famous editor, the movie features Iswarya Menon and Sanya Thakur as the female leads. The teaser released received a massive response from audiences across the nation. The “Spy” team interacted with local media in Hyderabad. During the Q&A session, Nikhil clarified that ‘Spy’ has a unique storyline that hasn’t been discussed to date. He also confirmed that Spy has no connection with Kalyan Ram’s ‘Devil,’ which is a period spy thriller. “‘Spy’ and ‘Devil’ have different storylines,” said the “Karthikeya 2” actor.
Aryan Rajesh, Abhinav Gomatam, Ravi Varma, Makarand Deshpande, and others play pivotal roles in this pan-Indian thriller, produced by K Rajashekhar Reddy under ED Entertainments banner. Sricharan Pakala and Vishal Chandrashekar are the music directors of this movie.