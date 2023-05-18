  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > Entertainment

Nikhil confirms that ‘Spy’ is a unique story

Nikhil confirms that ‘Spy’ is a unique story
x
Highlights

Nikhil Siddhartha’s upcoming espionage thriller, Spy, is set to release in theaters worldwide on June 29, 2023. Directed by Garry BH, a famous editor, the movie features Iswarya Menon and Sanya Thakur as the female leads.

Nikhil Siddhartha’s upcoming espionage thriller, Spy, is set to release in theaters worldwide on June 29, 2023. Directed by Garry BH, a famous editor, the movie features Iswarya Menon and Sanya Thakur as the female leads. The teaser released received a massive response from audiences across the nation. The “Spy” team interacted with local media in Hyderabad. During the Q&A session, Nikhil clarified that ‘Spy’ has a unique storyline that hasn’t been discussed to date. He also confirmed that Spy has no connection with Kalyan Ram’s ‘Devil,’ which is a period spy thriller. “‘Spy’ and ‘Devil’ have different storylines,” said the “Karthikeya 2” actor.

Aryan Rajesh, Abhinav Gomatam, Ravi Varma, Makarand Deshpande, and others play pivotal roles in this pan-Indian thriller, produced by K Rajashekhar Reddy under ED Entertainments banner. Sricharan Pakala and Vishal Chandrashekar are the music directors of this movie.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X