Nithiin’s ‘Thammudu’ locks Maha Shivaratri 2025 release

Popular production house Sri Venkateswara Creations (SVC) is bringing audiences an exciting entertainer, Thammudu, starring youth icon Nithiin and directed by Sriram Venu, known for his work on hits like Vakeel Saab and MCA. With production in full swing, the film has already raised intrigue with its first-look poster, sparking excitement among fans and the wider audience.

Today, SVC thrilled fans by announcing Thammudu's release date: Maha Shivaratri 2025. The auspicious festival makes for a fitting launch, with the film set to deliver a powerful storyline on the big screen. The release poster exudes intensity, capturing Nithiin in a lungi, sprinting with a child on his shoulders and a Kagada (a scroll) in hand, joined by a group of villagers running purposefully with matching scrolls. This unique visual, along with the bullseye symbolism, hints at an impactful story rooted in community and resilience.

Notably, yesteryear actress Laya is part of the cast, adding to the film’s appeal. With KV Guhan handling cinematography and PrawinPudi overseeing editing, the technical team behind Thammudu is top-notch. This marks the third collaboration between Nithiin and SVC, following successful ventures like Dil and Srinivasa Kalyanam. Director Sriram Venu also has a strong record with SVC, having directed popular projects like MCA with Nani and Vakeel Saab with Pawan Kalyan. This dynamic trio’s reunion is already creating waves in the industry, making Thammudu a highly anticipated release for 2025.