Nivin Pauly drops major update on horror comedy 'Sarvam Maya'!

Chennai: Actor Nivin Pauly on Friday dropped a major update on director Akhil Sathyan's eagerly awaited horror comedy, 'Sarvam Maya', on the occasion of the director's birthday.

Taking to his Instagram page to wish director Akhil Sathyan a happy birthday, Nivin Pauly wrote, "Happy birthday, bro! @akhilsathyan. The Maya is locked. See you all in December!"

The actor's update has thrilled his fans, many of whom believe his statement indicates the completion of the film.

For the unaware, Nivin Pauly plays the lead in director Akhil Sathyan's upcoming horror-comedy 'Sarvam Maya'. The film, which has triggered huge expectations, is to release for Christmas in December this year.

It may be recalled that Nivin Pauly had confirmed the release of the film for Christmas, saying, "The Ghost next door!Sarvam Maya. 2025 Christmas Release."

Sources have told IANS that Priety Mukundhan, who impressed with her fantastic performance in the recently released Pan-Indian film 'Kannappa', plays the female lead in this entertainer.

Apart from Nivin Pauly and Priety Mukhundan, the horror comedy will also feature Aju Varghese in a pivotal role.

Sources had told IANS in July that the unit had already shot for around 30 days and that its major schedules were at Ernakulam and Palakkad in Kerala.

Akhil Sathyan, the director of the film, is the son of one of India's legendary filmmakers Sathyan Anthikad and has delivered critically acclaimed films like Paachuvum Albhuthavilakkum.

Music for 'Sarvam Maya' is by Justin Prabhakaran and art direction is by the very experienced Rajeevan. Cinematography for the film is by Sharan Velayudhan Nair, who was also the cameraman for the critically acclaimed 'Sookshmadarshini'.

Nivin Pauly playing the lead in this horror comedy is bound to further thrill his fans who are already excited about the actor playing the antagonist in the Tamil film 'Benz'.

Benz, which is being directed by Bakkiyaraj Kannan, is an eagerly awaited action thriller, featuring actor Raghava Lawrence in the lead. Already, the makers of Benz have confirmed that actor Nivin Pauly plays the antagonist's character of Walter in the film.