No 90 days, No extra pay!

The long-running debate over movie ticket price hikes in Telangana has taken a decisive turn with a fresh order from the High Court. In a move aimed at ensuring transparency and curbing last-minute approvals, the court has ruled that any revision or hike in ticket prices must be decided and officially announced at least 90 days prior to a film’s release. The directive comes under the provisions of the Telangana Cinemas (Regulation) Act, 1955.

The ruling effectively puts an end to the practice of “11th-hour” permissions for ticket price hikes, a trend that has often sparked controversy among audiences and industry observers. However, the immediate impact of this order is being felt by several high-profile releases lined up for the festive Sri Rama Navami weekend.

Films such as Nani’s The Paradise, scheduled for release on March 26, and Ram Charan’s Peddi, set to hit theatres on March 27, now face a major hurdle. Since their release dates fall well within the 90-day window mandated by the court, these films will not be eligible for ticket price hikes in Telangana if they adhere to their announced schedules.

Industry sources suggest that releasing without a hike could lead to a marginal dip in box office collections compared to usual festive trends. On the other hand, if the makers are keen on securing higher ticket prices, they may be forced to postpone their releases by over a month and announce revised dates immediately to comply with the court’s order.

The ruling also has implications for other upcoming projects, including Pawan Kalyan’s Ustaad Bhagat Singh, planned for release in April 2026. Summer releases such as Venkatesh’s Aadarsha Kutumbam and Chiranjeevi’s Vishwambhara will now require swift and strategic decisions from their producers if they intend to benefit from ticket price hikes.

With the new regulation in place, the coming days are expected to be crucial for the Telugu film industry, as makers reassess release strategies in light of the High Court’s directive.