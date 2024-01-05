No notable releases on the first Friday from Telugu

It seems like the Telugu film industry is gearing up for an exciting Sankranthi season with a lineup of major releases. The decision to avoid notable releases on the first Friday of 2024 could indeed be strategic, considering the potential impact of Sankranthi releases on a film's success.

It's also refreshing to see smaller-budget films like “Double Engine,” “Prema Katha,” and “Raghava Reddy” making their debut, adding diversity to the cinematic landscape.

The upcoming week appears promising with the release of significant films such as “Guntur Kaaram,” “Hanu-Man,” “Saindhav,” and “Naa Saami Ranga.” Additionally, the dubbed versions of “Ayalaan” and “Captain Miller” are expected to contribute to the cinematic mix.

It's always interesting to see how these films perform at the box office and how audiences respond to them. Stay tuned for updates as these movies embark on their cinematic journey, and enjoy the vibrant Sankranthi season at the movies!