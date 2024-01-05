Live
- 277 cases in India, 84 in TS, this cyber fraudster was produced before district court in Sangareddy
- Hyderabad: Why government seeking fresh applications for six guarantees says Kishan Reddy
- Avanigadda, a bastion of Kapu leaders
- Hyderabad: EC releases schedule for two council elections under MLA quota
- National Birds Day 2024: History and, Fun Facts!
- CVI Recourse Centre to help visually impaired
- National Screenwriters Day 2024: Date, Origins, and Significance
- Hyderabad: Ministers flay release of ‘420 promises’ booklet by BRS
- Yet Another Incident: 6 individuals attack family over seat row
- Narayana Murthy Clarifies 70-Hour Work Week Remark, Stresses Commitment to Less Fortunate Citizens
No notable releases on the first Friday from Telugu
It seems like the Telugu film industry is gearing up for an exciting Sankranthi season with a lineup of major releases. The decision to avoid notable releases on the first Friday of 2024 could indeed be strategic, considering the potential impact of Sankranthi releases on a film's success.
It's also refreshing to see smaller-budget films like “Double Engine,” “Prema Katha,” and “Raghava Reddy” making their debut, adding diversity to the cinematic landscape.
The upcoming week appears promising with the release of significant films such as “Guntur Kaaram,” “Hanu-Man,” “Saindhav,” and “Naa Saami Ranga.” Additionally, the dubbed versions of “Ayalaan” and “Captain Miller” are expected to contribute to the cinematic mix.
It's always interesting to see how these films perform at the box office and how audiences respond to them. Stay tuned for updates as these movies embark on their cinematic journey, and enjoy the vibrant Sankranthi season at the movies!