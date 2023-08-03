No offers for this blockbuster heroine!

Samyuktha Menon is one of the most talented heroines in the South. Her career in Tollywood is started with a bang“Bheemla Nayak.” Since then, she has only given hits in her career.

Her last three outings“Bimbisara,”“Sir,” and “Virupaksha” have been blockbuster hits at the box office. She was even called the Golden Girl of Telugu cinema with so many success stories. Many thought she would be pestered with offers. But the sad part is that she does not have offers in Telugu.

Though, she got compliments for her roles in “Sir” and “Virupaksha,” no filmmaker is knocking her door. Samyuktha will be seen in Kalyan Ram’s “Devil” and apart from this film, she is not part of any film.







