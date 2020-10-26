NOC granted for Suriya's 'Soorarai Pottru'

Kollywood star Suriya's 'Soorarai Pottru' team finally got the NOC from Indian Air Force and the movie is all set to open the doors for the grand digital release of the movie on digital giant Amazon Prime Video very soon.

Being directed by Sudha Kongara, the movie will also get released in Telugu as 'Aakasam Nee Haddura'. Earlier this week, Suriya, said that they're waiting for a NOC (No Objection Certificate) from the IAF as the film is based on the aviation industry and the Indian Air Force needs has to give clearance for the film to release. A day after Suriya has received good news from the Indian Air Force. Producer Rajsekharpandian of 2D Entertainment took to Twitter to reveal the same.

"We got the NOC #SooraraiPottru #AnbaanaFans Get ready for updates and new release date!! Festival of Lights," tweeted the producer, Rajshekar Pandian.







