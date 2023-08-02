Not Ambati Rambabu; Sai Dharam Tej reveals the inspiration behind ShyamBabu role in ‘Bro’

Telugu movie “Bro” featuring Power Star Pawan Kalyan and Supreme Hero Sai Dharam Tej was released in theatres last Friday. The film, directed by P Samuthirakani, stars Ketika Sharma as the leading lady. As part of the movie’s success tour, Sai Dharam Tej visited famous temples in Eluru and engaged with fans and media.



During the session, he addressed the ongoing controversy involving AP Irrigation Minister Ambati Rambabu’s claim that the film mocks him through a character named ShyamBabu.Sai Dharam Tej clarified that the team did not intend to ridicule the minister and explained that the character ShyamBabu in the movie referred to their PR person and nothing else. He stressed that there should be a clear distinction between cinema and politics.

People Media Factory and ZEE Studios jointly produce “Bro” and also features Priya Prakash Varrier, Brahmanandam, Yuvalakshmi, Raja Chembolu, Rohini Molleti, Subbaraju, Tanikella Bharani, and Urvashi Rautela in significant roles. The music for the film is composed by Thaman.