Not Anushka, but Samantha in that Biopic

Anushka Shetty is rumored to be a part of a biopic that Singeetham Srinivasa Rao is planning. The legendary filmmaker had plans to team up with Balakrishna for the sequel of Aditya 369 and the director also wanted to launch Balakrishna's son Mokshagna in the movie industry. Surprisingly, these projects never took off. Now, the director began the work for the biopic of popular Carnatic singer Banglore Nagarathnamma.

The initial rumors suggested that Anushka Shetty plays the lead role in the movie but now we hear the news that instead of Anushka, Samantha might be the one who will play the lead role in the film.

As of now, the script work is going on and there is no clarity on the project. More details about the movie will come out soon.