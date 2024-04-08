'Not joining any party or contesting elections', Sanjay Dutt puts rumours to rest

Live
Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt, who will be seen in the upcoming Kannada film 'KD - The Devil', has cleared the air about reports of him joining politics.
Mumbai: Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt, who will be seen in the upcoming Kannada film ‘KD - The Devil’, has cleared the air about reports of him joining politics.
The actor took to his X handle on Monday to share that as of now, he has no intention of stepping into the arena of politics. He also requested his followers not to believe in such rumours, saying that if there’s any political development in his career, he will be the first to announce it.
“I would like to put all the rumours about me joining politics to rest. I am not joining any party or contesting elections. If I do decide to step into the political arena, I will be the first one to announce it. Please refrain from believing what is being circulated in the news about me as of now," Dutt tweeted.
On the work front, the actor also has a tentpole in the form of ‘Welcome to Jungle’ in the pipeline. The film features an ensemble cast and is a standalone sequel to ‘Welcome’ and ‘Welcome Back’.