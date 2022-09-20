Not RRR Or Kashmir Files, ‘Last Film Show’ Gets Official Entry To Oscars From India

It is all known that the blockbuster movies of this season RRR and Kashmir Files from Tollywood and Bollywood were expected to get the Oscars 2023 entry. Both these movies shook the ticket windows and the box office with their record-breaking collections. Even there are expectations that either Ram Charan or Junior NTR may join the nominations list for the 'Best Actor' category. Off late, the official entry for Oscars 2023 is announced by Film Federation of India and breaking the expectations Gujarati film 'Last Film Show' made it!

The director of this movie Pan Nalin announced this news through his Twitter page and also shared his happiness with the netizens… Take a look!

OMG! What a night this going to be! Gratitude to Film Federation of India and thank you FFI jury members. Thank you for believing in Chhello Show. Now I can breathe again and believe in cinema that entertains, inspires and enlightens! @LastFilmShow1 #ChhelloShow #Oscars — Nalin Pan (@PanNalin) September 20, 2022

His tweet reads, "OMG! What a night this going to be! Gratitude to Film Federation of India and thank you FFI jury members. Thank you for believing in Chhello Show. Now I can breathe again and believe in cinema that entertains, inspires and enlightens! @LastFilmShow1 #ChhelloShow #Oscars".

Speaking about the movie, it is directed by Pan Nalin and has an ensemble cast of Bhavin Rabari, Bhavesh Shrimali, Richa Meena, Dipen Raval and Paresh Mehta. The movie is not yet released and will hit the big screens on 14th October, 2022. The movie was also premiered at Tribeca Film Festival in June last year.

Even the ace filmmaker Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri also congratulated the whole team of the 'Last Film Show' movie through his Twitter page…

A big congratulations to the entire team of #LastFilmShow (Chhello Show) for being selected as India's official entry. Wishing them the best film award at the #Oscars2023 I thank all the well wishers and specially media which was rooting for #TheKashmirFiles. 🙏🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/nNjOe2Fv3D — Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) September 20, 2022

He shared the official announcement poster and wrote, "A big congratulations to the entire team of #LastFilmShow (Chhello Show) for being selected as India's official entry. Wishing them the best film award at the #Oscars2023. I thank all the well wishers and specially media which was rooting for #TheKashmirFiles."

Even Taran Adarsh also confirmed the news and wrote, "Not #RRRNot #TheKashmirFiles... #LastFilmShow [#ChhelloShow] is #India's official entry to the #Oscars... OFFICIAL POSTER...".

Speaking about the plot, the Last Film Show (Chhello Show) is based on the digital revolution theme and shows the story of a nine-year-old boy who will be influenced by magic and the science of light and shadow that helps the film projection. The movie also bagged the Golden Spike award at 66th Valladolid International Film Festival in 2021.