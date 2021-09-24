‘NTR 30’ muhurtam to be shot on Dussehra?

Young Tiger NTR and director Koratala Siva are coming together again for a movie, after the big success of their social drama "Janatha Garage."

Tentatively titled "NTR 30," the film is bankrolled by Sudhakar Mikkilineni and Nandamuri Kalyan Ram under the banner Yuvasudha Arts in association with NTR Arts.

Now, the latest grapevine in film circles is that "NTR 30" will have its launch on Dussehra with a pooja ceremony. The regular shooting of the film will commence in December.

Kollywood sensational music composer Anirudh Ravichander has been roped in to render the tunes for "NTR 30." Currently, the pre-production works are in process.

Meanwhile, Jr NTR is currently waiting for the release of SS Rajamouli's upcoming magnum opus "RRR." On the other hand, Koratala Siva is busy wrapping up the pending works of Chiranjeevi's "Acharya."