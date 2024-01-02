Live
Just In
NTR expresses deep shock over the earthquakes in Japan
NTR Jr, who recently returned from a week-long visit to Japan, expressed deep shock over the earthquakes that hit the country.
NTR Jr, who recently returned from a week-long visit to Japan, expressed deep shock over the earthquakes that hit the country. He shared his sympathy for those affected and praised the resilience of the people. The actor, who had been in Japan, returned safely to India.
At least 48 people lost their lives due to a series of powerful earthquakes, with the major one measuring 7.6 on the Richter scale, causing widespread destruction and triggering tsunami warnings.
NTR Jr is currently gearing up for his upcoming film 'Devara,' directed by Koratala Siva. The actor shared a new poster from the film on January 1, showcasing an intense and fierce look. 'Devara' is the second collaboration between NTR Jr and Koratala Siva, and it also marks the Telugu debut of Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor. The film also features Saif Ali Khan in a significant role. The music for 'Devara' is composed by Anirudh Ravichander, and the cinematography is handled by R. Rathnavelu. Produced by Yuvasudha Arts and NTR Arts, 'Devara: Part 1' is scheduled to be released nationwide on April 5, 2024.