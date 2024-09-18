NTR expresses desire to work with director Vetrimaaran for a Tamil film

At the press event of “Devara,” NTR has gone on record with an interesting revelation- that he would love to work with his favorite Tamil director, Vetrimaaran.



NTR didn't even blink his eyelid when asked whether he would do a film in Tamil, and he was quick to approach Vetrimaaran. "I am going to ask my favourite director… Vetrimaaran sir, please do one with me," declared NTR as the audience in frenzy cheered him. Adding that the movie would be dubbed in Telugu, excited fans back in their own state and others across it.

Raw and gritty is how people describe Vetrimaaran's film-making style, but there is little doubt about whether that style or not that it has achieved major commercial success along with critical acclaim. The public demand of a collaboration from NTR seems to have set ripples in the industry and fans are all quivering to see if the join will happen.

Not at all have Telugu stars and Tamil directors gotten along in the good old past. This only raises many fans' curiosity as to how such a partnership might be unleashed.

Vetrimaaran has, in the past, been asked whether he would consider working with NTR. He had ruled out his denial stating that he would never do a star-only film for the sake of their star value. He would be game for taking up someone the stature of NTR only if that demands in the script.

Fans are eagerly looking forward to whether Vetrimaaran will take up the request of NTR and produce this much-awaited collaboration.







