NTR-Prashanth Neel Film Shoot to Begin Post-Sankranti

Hyderabad: The much-anticipated collaboration between Jr. NTR and director Prashanth Neel is set to roll cameras after Sankranti. This high-budget action entertainer, which has already generated significant buzz, is expected to redefine cinematic standards in Indian cinema.

The makers have finalized Rukmini Vasanth as the female lead. Known for her impressive performances in the Kannada film industry, Rukmini's casting has added a fresh dimension to the project.

Adding to the excitement, Malayalam stars Tovino Thomas and Biju Menon have been roped in for two pivotal roles in the movie. Their inclusion hints at a powerful narrative with intense character arcs, further increasing expectations for this pan-Indian spectacle.