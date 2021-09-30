October 2021 Calendar: Take A Look At The Movies And Web Series Releasing In Both Theatres And OTT Platforms

October 2021 Movies and Web Series: Post lockdown, we have witnessed the hungama at the ticket windows in the month of September… Well, the Tollywood movie Love Story and Pan Indian film Thalaivi have shown off their prowess on the big screens giving courage to all the filmmakers to release their movies. Thus, the coming month of October is definitely going to be a blockbuster one… As the most-awaited festival Dussehra is also falling on 15th October, 2021, the makers are all set to release more than a dozen movies in the theatres. Along with the theatres, even the popular OTT platforms like Amazon Prime, Disney+ Hotstar, Netflix and Sony Liv are ready with their original and interesting content.

So, we Hans India have collated the list of movies and web series that are going to release in October, 2021 especially for our readers… Take a look!

First, let us take a look at the movies releasing on the theatres…

Tollywood

Republic

Release Date: 1st October, 2021

Release Platform: Theatres

Star Cast: Sai Dharam Tej, Aishwarya Rajesh, Jagapathi Babu and Ramya Krishnan

Director: Deva Katta

Genre: Political Thriller

This is the first movie which is going to release in October and being a political thriller, Sai Dharam Tej who is now recovering in the hospital after a bike accident will be seen as district collector Panja Abhiram in this movie. He will fight for the people against the government!

Konda Polam

Release Date: 8th October

Release Platform: Theatres

Star Cast: Vaishnav Tej and Rakul Preet Singh

Director: Krish Jagarlamudi

Genre: Action thriller

Next in the line is Sai Dharam Tej's brother Vaishnav Tej's second movie Konda Polam. This movie is being made basing a well-acclaimed novel Kondapolam which is penned by Sannapu Reddy Venkat Ramireddy. Even the tagline of the Kondapolem movie, "An Epic Tale Of Becoming".

Maha Samudram



Release Date: 14th October

Release Platform: Theatres

Star Cast: Sharwanand, Siddharth, Aditi Rao Hydari and Anu Emmanuel

Director: Ajay Bhupati

Genre: Action Thriller

Being a complete action drama, it has an ensemble cast of Jagapathi Babu, Rao Ramesh and Ramachandra Raju in other prominent roles. Well, even an emotional love story will also be showcased along with the revenge and action drama!

Most Eligible Bachelor



Release Date: October 15th

Release Platform: Theatres

Star Cast: Akkineni Akhil, Pooja Hegde, Aamani, Murali Sharma, Vennela Kishore, Jayaprakash, Amit, Pragathi and Sudigali Sudheer

Director: Bommarillu Bhaskar

Genre: Romantic love story

Varudu Kavalenu



Release Date: 15th October

Release Platform: Theatres

Star Cast: Naga Shourya and Ritu Varma

Director: Lakshmi Sowjanya

Genre: Love Story

Going with the plot, Ritu Varma is a head strong woman who stays unmarried even after crossing 30. But Naga Shourya falls in love with her getting impressed with her character and eventually Ritu also starts liking Shourya. Let's see how these two will exchange the rings amid having total different attitudes.

Bollywood



Sardar Udham Singh

Release Date: 16th October, 2021

Release Platform: Amazon Prime Video

Star Cast: Vicky Kaushal

Director Shoojit Sircar

Genre: Biopic of revolutionary freedom fighter Sardar Udham Singh

Maidaan

Release Date: 15th October, 2021

Release Platform: Theatres

Star Cast: Ajay Devgn, Priyamani, Gajraj Rao and Rudranil

Director: Amit Ravindernath

Genre: Biopic of football coach Syed Abdul Rahim

As it is the biopic of then Indian football coach Syed Abdul Rahim. Ajay will portray the title role and Priyamani will be seen as the lead lady. The director Amit Ravindranath will roll us back to 1950s where we will be made to witness the golden days of the Indian football team.

Rashmi Rocket



Release Date: 15th October, 2021

Release Platform: Zee5

Star Cast: Taapsee Pannu, Priyanshu Painyuli and Abhishek Banerjee

Director: Akarsh Khurana

Genre: Sports drama

It is the story of an athlete Rashmi who hails from a small village. Although she becomes a successful athlete will all her hard work, she will get suspended as she gets a negative report in gender test. The story shows how Rashmi fights for justice and makes her come back on the track!

Mollywood



Bramham

Star Cast: Prithviraj Sukumaran, Raashi Khanna and Mamata Mohandas

Release Date: 7th October, 2021

Release Platform: Amazon Prime

It is the remake of Bollywood's blockbuster movie Andhadhun which had Ayushmann Khurrana in the lead role!

Now, let us see the new releases on the popular OTT platforms like Disney+ Hotstar, Amazon Prime and Netflix:



Disney+ Hotstar



Streaming October 1st

• LEGO Star Wars Terrifying Tales

• Alvin And The Chipmunks

• Alvin And The Chipmunks: The Road Chip

• Just Roll With It: You Decide Live!

• The Scariest Story Ever: A Mickey Mouse Halloween Spooktacular!

Streaming October 6th



• Among the Stars

• Turner & Hooch | Episode 112 "Bite Club"

• What If…? | Episode 109

• Chip 'n' Dale: Park Life | Episode 111 "Night of the Pizza Moon / Who's Your Granny? / Summer Sidekick Syndrome"

• Doogie Kamealoha, M.D. | Episode 105 "Dunk Cost"

• Black Widow

• Disney Junior The Chicken Squad (S1) Ep. The Surprise Party Surprise / U.F. Oh-No

• Drain The Oceans: The Mississippi River & Arctic War (S1)

• Drain The Oceans (S4)

• The Ghost And Molly McGee (S1), 5 episodes

• Impact With Gal Gadot (S1)

• Muppet Babies (S3), 9 episodes

• Puppy Dog Pals (S4), 5 episodes

• Spidey And His Amazing Friends (S1) Ep. Rocket Rhino / Trick Or Trace-E

Streaming October 8th



• Muppets Haunted Mansion

• Disney Junior Mickey's Tale Of Two Witches

• Under Wraps

Streaming October 13th



• Just Beyond

• Chip 'n' Dale: Park Life | Episode 112 "Delivery Duck / Dark in the Park / Choppin' Dale"

• Doogie Kamealoha, M.D. | Episode 106 "Career Babes"

• Apollo: Back To The Moon (S1)

• Mickey Mouse Mixed-Up Adventures (S1) Ep. The Spooky Spook House / Clarabelle's Banana Splitz!

• Secrets Of The Zoo: North Carolina (S1)

• Secrets Of The Zoo: Down Under (S2)

• The Wizard Of Paws (S1)

• Zombies: Addison's Moonstone Mystery Shorts (S1)

Streaming October 15th



• Lost Cities With Albert Lin: The Great Flood

• Megacity Of The Maya Warrior King

Streaming October 20th



• Disney Insider | Episode 108 "Drawn To Life, Muppets and the Haunted Mansion, Our Very Own Studio Tour"

• Doogie Kamealoha, M.D. | Episode 107 "Mom-Mentum"

• Marvel Studios: Assembled | "The Making of Black Widow"

• Disney's Magic Bake-Off (S1), 4 episodes

• PJ Masks (S5), 6 episodes

• The Wild Life Of Dr. Ole (S1)

Streaming October 22nd



• Rookie Of The Year

• Thumbelina

Streaming October 27th



• Disney Insider | Episode 109 "Harmonies of Harmonious, Tiana's Cuisine, Galaxy's Edge Expands… Virtually"

• Doogie Kamealoha, M.D. | Episode 108 "Talk-Story"

• Marvel Studios: Assembled | "The Making of What If…?"

• Port Protection Alaska (S4)

Streaming October 29th



• Bob Ballard: An Explorer's Life

• McFarland, USA

Netflix



October 1st

• A Sinister Sect: Colonia Dignidad - NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

• Diana: The Musical - NETFLIX SPECIAL - Forever Rich - NETFLIX FILM

• The Guilty - NETFLIX FILM - MAID - NETFLIX SERIES

• Paik's Spirit - NETFLIX SERIES

• Scaredy Cats - NETFLIX FAMILY

• The Seven Deadly Sins: Cursed by Light - NETFLIX ANIME

• Swallow - NETFLIX FILM

• A Knight's Tale

• An Inconvenient Truth Are You Afraid of the Dark?: Season 1

• As Good as It Gets

• Awakenings

• B.A.P.S.

• Bad Teacher

• The Cave

• Desperado

• The Devil Inside

• Don't Be a Menace to South Central While Drinking Your Juice in the Hood

• Double Team

• The DUFF

• Eagle Eye

• Endless Love

• Ghost

• Gladiator

• Hairspray (2007)

• The Holiday

• Jet Li's Fearless

• The Karate Kid (2010) Lara Croft Tomb Raider: The Cradle of Life

• Léon: The Professional

• Malcolm X

• Observe and Report

• Once Upon a Time in Mexico

• Project X

• Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves

• Rumor Has It…

• Seinfeld: Seasons 1-9

• Serendipity

• Spy Kids

• Spy Kids 2: The Island of Lost Dreams

• Spy Kids 3: Game Over

• Step Brothers

• The Ugly Truth

• Till Death

• Titanic

• Tommy Boy

• Unthinkable

• Waterworld

• Zodiac

October 3rd to October 9th…



• Scissor Seven: Season 3 - NETFLIX ANIME - 10/3/21

• Upcoming Summer - NETFLIX FILM - 10/3/21

• On My Block: Season 4 - NETFLIX SERIES - 10/4/21

• Escape The Undertaker - NETFLIX FILM - 10/5/21

• Bad Sport - NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY - 10/6/21

• Baking Impossible - NETFLIX SERIES - 10/6/21

• The Blacklist: Season 8 - 10/6/21

• Ella Fitzgerald: Just One of Those Things - 10/6/21

• The Five Juanas - NETFLIX SERIES - 10/6/21

• Love Is Blind: Brazil - NETFLIX SERIES (new episodes weekly) - 10/6/21

• There's Someone Inside Your House - NETFLIX FILM - 10/6/21

• The Billion Dollar Code - NETFLIX SERIES - 10/7/21

• Sexy Beasts: Season 2 - NETFLIX SERIES - 10/7/21

• The Way of the Househusband: Season 1 Part 2 - NETFLIX ANIME - 10/7/21

• A Tale Dark & Grimm - NETFLIX FAMILY - 10/8/21

• Family Business: Season 3 - NETFLIX SERIES - 10/8/21

• Grudge / Kin - NETFLIX FILM - 10/8/21

• LOL Surprise: The Movie - 10/8/21

• My Brother, My Sister - NETFLIX FILM - 10/8/21

• Pokémon the Movie: Secrets of the Jungle - NETFLIX FAMILY - 10/8/21

• Pretty Smart - NETFLIX SERIES - 10/8/21

• Blue Period - NETFLIX ANIME - 10/9/21

• Insidious: Chapter 2 - 10/9/21

October 10th to 16th



• The Baby-Sitters Club: Season 2 - NETFLIX FAMILY - 10/11/21

• Going in Style - 10/11/21

• The King's Affection - NETFLIX SERIES - 10/11/21

• Shameless (U.S.): Season 11 - 10/11/21

• Bright: Samurai Soul - NETFLIX ANIME - 10/12/21

• Convergence: Courage in a Crisis - NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY - 10/12/21

• Making Malinche: A Documentary by Nacho Cano - NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY - 10/12/21

• Mighty Express: Season 5 - NETFLIX FAMILY - 10/12/21

• The Movies That Made Us: Season 3 - NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY - 10/12/21

• Rita Moreno: Just a Girl Who Decided to Go For It - 10/12/21

• Smart People - 10/12/21

• Fever Dream / Distancia de Rescate - NETFLIX FILM - 10/13/21

• Hiacynt - NETFLIX FILM - 10/13/21

• Love Is Blind: Brazil - NETFLIX SERIES (new episodes weekly) - 10/13/21

• Reflection of You - NETFLIX SERIES - 10/13/21

• Violet Evergarden the Movie - 10/13/21

• Another Life: Season 2 - NETFLIX SERIES - 10/14/21

• In the Dark: Season 3 - 10/14/21

• One Night in Paris - NETFLIX FILM - 10/14/21

• CoComelon: Season 4 - 10/15/21

• The Forgotten Battle - NETFLIX FILM - 10/15/21

• The Four of Us - NETFLIX FILM - 10/15/21

• Karma's World - NETFLIX FAMILY - 10/15/21

• Little Things: Season 4 - NETFLIX SERIES - 10/15/21

• My Name - NETFLIX SERIES - 10/15/21

• Power Rangers Dino Fury: Season 1 - 10/15/21

• Sharkdog's Fintastic Halloween - NETFLIX FAMILY - 10/15/21

• The Trip - NETFLIX FILM - 10/15/21

• You: Season 3 - NETFLIX SERIES - 10/15/21

• Misfit: The Series - NETFLIX FAMILY - 10/16/21

• ??Victoria & Abdul - 10/16/21

October 17th to 23rd



• In for a Murder / W jak morderstwo - NETFLIX FILM - 10/19/21

• Found - NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY - 10/20/21

• Gabby's Dollhouse: Season 3 - NETFLIX FAMILY - 10/20/21

• Love Is Blind: Brazil - NETFLIX SERIES (new episodes weekly) - 10/20/21

• Night Teeth - NETFLIX FILM - 10/20/21

• Stuck Together - NETFLIX FILM - 10/20/21

• Flip a Coin -ONE OK ROCK Documentary - NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY - 10/21/21

• Go! Go! Cory Carson: Season 6 - NETFLIX FAMILY - 10/21/21

• Insiders - NETFLIX SERIES - 10/21/21

• Komi Can't Communicate - NETFLIX ANIME - 10/21/21

• Life's a Glitch with Julien Bam - NETFLIX SERIES - 10/21/21

• Sex, Love & Goop - NETFLIX SERIES - 10/21/21

• Adventure Beast - NETFLIX SERIES - 10/22/21

• Dynasty: Season 4 - 10/22/21

• Inside Job - NETFLIX SERIES - 10/22/21

• Little Big Mouth - NETFLIX FILM - 10/22/21

• Locke & Key: Season 2 - NETFLIX SERIES - 10/22/21

• Maya and the Three - NETFLIX FAMILY - 10/22/21

• More than Blue: The Series - NETFLIX SERIES - 10/22/21

• Roaring Twenties - NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY - 10/22/21

October 24th to 29th



• We Steal Secrets: The Story of WikiLeaks - 10/24/21

• King Arthur: Legend of the Sword - 10/25/21

• Roswell, New Mexico: Season 3 - 10/26/21

• Sex: Unzipped - NETFLIX SERIES - 10/26/21

• Begin Again - 10/27/21

• Hypnotic - NETFLIX FILM - 10/27/21

• Nobody Sleeps in the Woods Tonight Part 2 - NETFLIX FILM - 10/27/21

• Sintonia: Season 2 - NETFLIX SERIES - 10/27/21

• Wentworth: Season 8 - 10/27/21

• Luis Miguel - The Series: Season 3 - NETFLIX SERIES - 10/28/21

• The Motive - NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY - 10/28/21

• Army of Thieves - NETFLIX FILM - 10/29/21

• Colin in Black & White - NETFLIX SERIES - 10/29/21

• Dear Mother - NETFLIX FILM - 10/29/21

• Mythomaniac: Season 2 - NETFLIX SERIES - 10/29/21

• Roaring Twenties - NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY (new episodes) - 10/29/21

• Thomas and Friends: Season 25 A - 10/29/21

• The Time It Takes - NETFLIX SERIES - 10/29/21

Here are a few other original movies and series of Netflix releasing in October: The dates will be announced shortly:



• A World Without - NETFLIX FILM

• An Astrological Guide for Broken Hearts - NETFLIX SERIES

• Call My Agent: Bollywood - NETFLIX SERIES

• Encounters: Season 1

• House of Secrets: The Burari Deaths - NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

• Inspector Koo - NETFLIX SERIES

• The Raincoat Killer: Chasing a Predator in Korea - NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Amazon Prime



Date TBA

Fairfax – Amazon Original Series: Season 1

1st October



• All or Nothing: Toronto Maple Leafs – Amazon Original Series

• Beau Sejour: Season 1 (Topic)

• Cities of the Underworld: Season 1 (History Vault)

• Hightown: Season 1 (Starz)

• I Love Lucy: Seasons 1-2

• Killer Kids: Season 1 (A&E Crime Central)

• Latino Americans: Season 1 (PBS Documentaries)

• NOVA: The Planets: Season 1 (PBS Documentaries)

• Pompon Little Bear: Season 1 (Kidstream)

• Roadkill Garage: Season 1 (MotorTrend)

• Side by Side with Malika & Khadijah: Season 1 (UP Faith & Family)

• Supermansion: Seasons 1-2

• The Hunter (il Cacciatore): Season 1 (PBS Masterpiece)

• The Kings: Season 1 (Showtime)

• The Trouble With Maggie Cole: Season 1 (PBS Masterpiece)

• The Undertaker: Season 1 (MHz Choice)

• When Hope Calls: Season 1 (Hallmark Movies Now)

• Bingo Hell – Amazon Original Movie (2021)

• Black as Night – Amazon Original Movie (2021)

• My Name is Pauli Murray – Amazon Original Movie (2021)

• A Good Year (2006)

• American Masters: Raul Julia: The World's a Stage (2019) (PBS Living)

• Anaconda (1997)

• Atonement (2007)

• Bad Hombres (2020) (Showtime)

• Blue Crush 2 (2011)

• Breach (2007)

• Bulworth (1998)

• Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid (1969)

• Dear Christmas (2020)

• Die Hard (1988)

• Die Hard 2 (1990)

• Die Hard: With a Vengeance (1995)

• Duplicity (2009)

• Exorcist: The Beginning (2004)

• Fight Club (1999)

• Flash of Genius (2008)

• Flight of the Phoenix (2004)

• Fools Rush In (1997)

• Garden State (2004)

• Get Shorty (1995)

• Intolerable Cruelty (2003)

• It's Kind of a Funny Story (2010)

• Killers (2010)

• Lara Croft Tomb Raider: The Cradle of Life (2003)

• Last Action Hero (1993)

• Macho: The Hector Camacho Story (2020) (Showtime)

• Once Upon a Time in Mexico (2003)

• Raising Arizona (1987)

• Resident Evil: Retribution (2012)

• Rugrats Go Wild (2003)

• Stomp the Yard (2007)

• Swimming for Gold (2020)

• Taken (2009)

• Thank You for Smoking (2006)

• The Bad News Bears (1976)

• The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel (2012)

• The Christmas Edition (2020)

• The Graduate (1967)

• The Grudge 2 (2006)

• The Last Exorcism (2010)

• The Life Aquatic with Steve Zissou (2004)

• The Thing (2011)

• Welcome to the Jungle (2014)

• Do, Re & Mi: Halloween Harmony – Amazon Original Special (2021)

3rd October



Prometheus (2012)

8th October



• Justin Bieber: Our World – Amazon Original Movie (2021)

• Madres – Amazon Original Movie (2021)

• The Manor – Amazon Original Movie (2021)

• Lansky (2021)

• Jessey and Nessy, new episodes – Amazon Original Series

• Pan y Circo, new episodes – Amazon Original Series

14th October



Deutschland 83: Season 1

15th October



• Akilla's Escape (2021)

• I Know What You Did Last Summer, Season 1 – Amazon Original Series

• If You Give a Mouse a Cookie, new episodes – Amazon Original Series

16th October



• Cowboys & Aliens

• Wanderlust

29th October



Maradona: Blessed Dream, Season 1 – Amazon Original Series

So guys, enjoy watching these new movies and web shows in the theatres and OTT platforms! You will definitely have a wonderful time during the festive holidays!