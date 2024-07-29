‘Odela-2’ team celebrates Bonalu with new poster

Tamannaah Bhatia is set to captivate audiences once again as she collaborates with Madhu Creations and Sampath Nandi Team works for the highly anticipated sequel, "Odela-2." Directed by Ashok Teja, this follow-up to the 2021 blockbuster "Odela Railway Station" is generating significant buzz with its initial promotional materials, including the first look, teaser, and behind-the-scenes video.

The high-budget multilingual film is currently in production, with an intense climax shoot underway at the Odela Mallanna Temple set in RFC, Hyderabad. A grand temple set, crucial to the storyline, has been constructed at a significant cost. Tamannaah and other actors, along with 800 junior artists, are actively participating in this shoot.

In celebration of Hyderabad Bonalu, the makers released a new poster featuring Tamannaah draped in a saree, looking serene and content as she carries Bonam on her head, surrounded by a crowd. This Bonalu episode coincides with the ongoing Bonalu festivities, adding a touch of authenticity to the scene.

Tamannaah has undergone extensive training and rehearsals to deliver a compelling performance, especially in the action sequences, promising to keep audiences on the edge of their seats. Her dedication to perfecting these scenes is evident, and her portrayal is expected to be electrifying.

Sampath Nandi, renowned for his ability to blend high-octane action with engaging storytelling, is overseeing this ambitious project. Under his guidance, "Odela-2" promises an exhilarating experience filled with emotional depth and adrenaline-pumping action.

The film boasts a stellar team behind the scenes: AjaneeshLoknath, celebrated for his work on "Kantara," is composing the music; top cinematographer Soundarrajan is capturing the visuals; and Rajeev Nair is handling the art direction. With such a talented lineup, "Odela-2" is poised to be a cinematic event not to be missed.







