Official: ‘Salaar’ gets postponed; new release date is still under wrap

The highly anticipated film “Salaar,” starring Pan-Indian star Prabhas and directed by Prashanth Neel, has been indefinitely postponed. Fans and netizens were trolling the makers for not giving a clarity regarding the film’s release. Surprisingly, the official announcement of this delay came, despite mounting pressure from audience.









Hombale Films, the production company behind this significant project, finally addressed the situation through a social media post. In their statement, they expressed their gratitude for the unwavering support for “Salaar” and explained that the decision to postpone the original September 28 release date was made due to unforeseen circumstances.











They emphasised their commitment to delivering an exceptional cinematic experience and assured fans that their dedicated team is working diligently to meet the highest standards. While they haven’t provided a new release date yet, they promised to reveal it in due time, urging fans to stay patient. Despite this announcement, fans are still left in disappointment due to the absence of a new release date.



“Salaar” boasts a star-studded cast, including Shruti Hassan, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Eeswari Rao, and others in significant roles. Ravi Basrur is the composer for this highly anticipated film, which is set to be released in multiple Indian languages. The teaser of the film which got released recently created much required hype for the film. Apart from the teaser and some looks no promotional content was released by the team. As per sources, the makers are in thought of releasing the film in November or December.





We deeply appreciate your unwavering support for #Salaar. With consideration, we must delay the original September 28 release due to unforeseen circumstances.

Please understand this decision is made with care, as we're committed to delivering an exceptional cinematic experience.




