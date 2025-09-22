  • Menu
OG Movie 2025: Pawan Kalyan Ticket Price, Release Date & Cast

Pawan Kalyan’s OG releases on 25 September 2025. Multiplex tickets cost ₹445 plus GST, single-screen tickets ₹275 plus taxes. The cast includes Pawan Kalyan, Emraan Hashmi, Priyanka Mohan, and Arjun Das.

The ticket prices for Pawan Kalyan’s OG have been increased. In multiplexes, tickets will now cost ₹445 plus GST, while in single-screen theaters, the price is ₹275 plus taxes. Despite the price hike, fans have been booking tickets in large numbers, leading to many theaters being sold out on the first day.

Pawan Kalyan, the debut Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, stars in the film, which is set to release on 25 September 2025.

OG – Cast:

  • Pawan Kalyan as Ojas Gambheera “OG”
  • Emraan Hashmi as Omi Bhau
  • Priyanka Mohan as Kanmani
  • Arjun Das as Arjun
