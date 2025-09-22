Live
- 10th Ayurveda Day to showcase India’s commitment to holistic healthcare
- Rohit to lead junior men’s hockey team at Sultan of Johor Cup
- Bid to hoist princely flag at Moti Mahal in Bharatpur; panchayat convened in Deeg
- Joint forces start anti-terrorist operation in J&K's Kathua after terrorists sighted
- Odisha assembly adjourned amid BJD protest on curtailment of PRI powers
- Supreme Court to examine PIL for enhanced transparency in Air India crash probe
- Bavuma out of Pakistan Tests due to calf strain; de Kock reverses ODI retirement
- Foreign policy is devastated: Congress backs Priyanka Gandhi's attack on Centre's Palestine policy
- India’s logistics sector to triple to Rs 120 trillion by 2035: Report
- Navratri begins with grandeur as devotees throng temples across India
OG Movie 2025: Pawan Kalyan Ticket Price, Release Date & Cast
Highlights
Pawan Kalyan’s OG releases on 25 September 2025. Multiplex tickets cost ₹445 plus GST, single-screen tickets ₹275 plus taxes. The cast includes Pawan Kalyan, Emraan Hashmi, Priyanka Mohan, and Arjun Das.
The ticket prices for Pawan Kalyan’s OG have been increased. In multiplexes, tickets will now cost ₹445 plus GST, while in single-screen theaters, the price is ₹275 plus taxes. Despite the price hike, fans have been booking tickets in large numbers, leading to many theaters being sold out on the first day.
Pawan Kalyan, the debut Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, stars in the film, which is set to release on 25 September 2025.
OG – Cast:
- Pawan Kalyan as Ojas Gambheera “OG”
- Emraan Hashmi as Omi Bhau
- Priyanka Mohan as Kanmani
- Arjun Das as Arjun
Next Story