OG Movie 2025: Pawan Kalyan Ticket Price, Release Date & Cast

The ticket prices for Pawan Kalyan’s OG have been increased. In multiplexes, tickets will now cost ₹445 plus GST, while in single-screen theaters, the price is ₹275 plus taxes. Despite the price hike, fans have been booking tickets in large numbers, leading to many theaters being sold out on the first day.

Pawan Kalyan, the debut Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, stars in the film, which is set to release on 25 September 2025.

OG – Cast: