OG Movie Release 2025 – Pawan Kalyan Premiere Shows & Fan Excitement

Pawan Kalyan’s They Call Him OG Glimpse Revealed
OG, starring Pawan Kalyan, releases on 25 September 2025. Premiere shows start tonight.

Power Star Pawan Kalyan's upcoming film OG, is releasing in theaters on 25 September, with premiere shows starting tonight.

Fans are extremely excited to see their favorite star on the big screen and enjoy to the core.

Fans are decorating theaters with colorful cutouts and attractive boards promoting the movie, and most shows are houseful.

The hype around the movie is visible everywhere online, and this reflects the massive craze for Pawan Kalyan.

On social media platforms, fans are sharing posters, videos, and messages supporting the actor.

Even celebrities are eagerly waiting to watch the film. The premiere shows start tonight, adding to the excitement for this much-anticipated release.

