‘Oh My God’ elevates the love quotient in ‘Donga Naa Koduku’

The music promotions of the upcoming Telugu film Donga Naa Koduku have been kicked off with the launch of its first single. The romantic track featuring Mouli Tanuj Prashanth and Sushmita Shetty titled ‘Oh My God’ has everyone talking about it with its fresh vibes, catchiest tune and dynamic singing by Ram Miriyala. The film is slated to hit the theatres on November 13.

The lyrics are written by Bhaskarabhatla and the music is composed by Sinjith Erramilli. The song is choreographed by Aata Sandeep. Mouli’s energetic dancing and his chemistry with Sushmita makes the track more interesting.

Mouli thanked the choreographer for taking him out of his comfort zone. He also appreciated the lyrics by Bhaskarabhatla, singing by Ram Miriyala and music by Sinjith. He said that after having a great journey from YouTube to his acting success with Little Hearts, he has also taken up roles in production for this film. He said that Donga Naa Koduku is a fun film which can be watched with friends and family.

The director Srinu Kambala who is debuting as the director of this film is confident about the songs and the background score. Sushmita Shetty thanked Mythri Movie Makers for giving her this oppurtunity. Sinjith also acknowledged the contribution of the team.

The film produced by Naveen Yerneni, Y. Ravishankar and co-produced by Anil Yerneni features Ali, Rajitha, Raghubabu, Priya and Gundu Sudarshan.

The cinematographer of the film is Surya Balaji and the editor is Sridhar Sompally.



