‘Oka Pathakam Prakaram’ review: A legal thriller with twists and turns

Sai Ram Shankar, brother of acclaimed director Puri Jagannadh, makes his comeback with Oka Pathakam Prakaram, a crime thriller directed by Vinod Vijayan. With an intriguing premise and a strong protagonist, the film attempts to deliver a gripping narrative, but does it succeed?

Story:

Siddharth Neelakanta (Sai Ram Shankar), a dedicated public prosecutor, falls into drug addiction after his wife mysteriously disappears. His life takes a drastic turn when his close friend Divya (Bigg Boss Bhanu) is brutally murdered, and he is framed as the prime suspect. Determined to prove his innocence, Siddharth takes on his own case, but just as he clears his name, another murder occurs under similar circumstances, once again putting him in the spotlight. As he races against time to uncover the real culprit, the film unfolds a series of shocking twists.

Performances:

Sai Ram Shankar shines in his role, delivering a commendable performance as a troubled lawyer caught in a web of conspiracies. His transformation from a helpless victim to a determined fighter adds weight to the film. Shruti Sodhi and Ashima Narwal perform adequately, while Samuthirakani adds a humorous touch, though the dubbing for his role feels slightly off. Sudhakar, however, appears outdated in some sequences, affecting the film’s flow.

Technicalities:

Direcor Vinod Vijayan blends legal drama with suspense, offering a mix of mystery and action. Gopi Sundar’s music and background score complement the thriller’s mood, enhancing the tension in key moments. The cinematography effectively captures the dark and intense atmosphere, while the action choreography and production values maintain a high standard. The dialogues, particularly those related to law and justice, add authenticity to the film. However, the screenplay could have been tighter, as certain sequences feel stretched.

Analysis:

Oka Pathakam Prakaram builds suspense effectively, keeping audiences engaged with its intriguing plot. The film excels in setting up mystery, but its pacing falters due to unnecessary filler scenes. Once the main twist is revealed, the plot becomes predictable, reducing its impact. Additionally, some legal inconsistencies might bother keen observers.

Despite its minor flaws, Oka Pathakam Prakaram manages to keep crime thriller enthusiasts engaged with its gripping moments and decent performances. If you can overlook a few logical lapses, this thriller offers a passable cinematic experience.

Rating: 2.75/5