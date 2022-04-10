Om Raut Shares The Awesome Fan-Made Posters Of Prabhas And Said, 'Adipurush Means The Best Man And Not The First Man'

It is all known that Tollywood's ace actor Prabhas is all set to essay the role of Lord Rama in Om Raut's Adipurush movie… Bollywood's ace actress Kriti Sanon will be Sita and Sunny Singh will portray the role of Lakshmana. On this special day, Om Raut shared the fan-made special posters of Prabhas and treated all the fans of this Pan-Indian actor…



Along with sharing the video, he also wrote, "उफनता वीरता का सागर,

छलकती वात्सल्य की गागर।

जन्म हुआ प्रभु श्रीराम का,

झूमें नाचे हर जन घर नगर।।

Celebrating the victory of good over evil

#ramnavmi #adipurush".

He started off by saying, "Gudi Padwa is the beginning of Hindu New Year and it's fascinating how in the same month; Prabhu Ram was also born. Now what's this? It's not a coincidence, there is some science to it. It's fascinating for my scientific brain, and this is the power of Prabhu Ram. The stars are aligned in such a way that all the good qualities of humans rest with him".

He added, "It's the beginning of our celebration of the victory of good over evil. We have to remember that all the good things in life come from Prabhu Ram. He has influenced us so much – be it directly or indirectly. He has taught us a lot through his tenure on Earth. Prabhu Ram has a tremendous influence on us and hence, Ram Navami is important too. Not just Indian's, it's a subject close to half a billion people in this world. We know that Ramayana happened in our land, but it Is practiced in 22 countries across the globe."

Speaking about the project, he said, "The subject is so positive that the energy translates into the process of working with the entire team. There is a certain amount of passion that the subject brings with itself. It's impossible to encapsulate Ramayana into a motion poster. That's what I feel, though somebody else might have a better way of telling the story. It wasn't possible for me to show Ramayana in 3 hours. So, I looked at it differently. Prabhu Ram has the best human qualities and that's why he is known as Purushottama. Shri Ram is the best and by Adipurush, we mean the best man and not the first man. In Adipurush, I have tried to understand the qualities of Parakrami Ram, the Param Veer. With this, it became relatively easy for me to lay out the screenplay and for the purpose of this film, I looked at Prabhu Ram as Parakrami."

Saying that Prabhas is the best choice for the movie, he doled out, "I have tried to understand Prabhu Ram to the best of my ability and I will keep on understanding for the rest of my life. To my knowledge, eyes are a reflection of heart and Prabhas is such a pure soul that his eyes are calm. With his eyes, I got closest to my imagination of Prabhu Ram. Every time I cut to him, his soul get's reflected through his eyes, and that's extremely pure,"

When asked about casting Saif Alia Khan for Ravana role, he said, "His passion for cinema. Believe me, I was just speaking to him about a scene which we had shot a year back and he was checking if it was done well. We still speak of Tanhaji and he even believes that some of it could have been shot better. He loves cinema and that's why the performance".

Finally, he concludes by saying, "I think you have to see the visuals. There is a language of photography to the film and there's also a look that I am trying to achieve. It's extremely difficult to explain but there is a distinct language to photography".

Adipurush is being made based on the Indian Hindu mythological story Ramayana… It is being made in 5 languages Telugu, Hindi, Malayalam, Kannada and Tamil. This Om Raut's directorial is being bankrolled by Bhushan Kumar, Krishnan Kumar, Om Raut, Prasad Sutar and Rajesh Nair under T-series and Retrophiles banners. The cinematography field will be handled by Kharthik Palani and Apurva Motiwale & Ashish Mhatre will take care of the editing department. Prabhas being the lead actor is essaying the role of Lord Rama and B-Town's handsome actor Saif Ali Khan as the 'Ravana'. Coming to Sita's role, B-Town's young actress Kriti Sanon is roped in to play this prestigious role while Sunny Singh will be seen as Lakshman. Devdatta Nage will be seen as Hanuman while Trupti and Vatsal are also part of this project and are essaying prominent roles!