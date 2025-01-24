Once-in-144-Years Maha Kumbh Mela: Shreyas Videos Expresses Pride in Participation

Shreyas Videos has expressed immense pride in being part of the historic Maha Kumbh Mela, which occurs once every 144 years in Prayagraj. The organization collaborated with Adyashree Infotainment and Biz Bash Entertainments to contribute to this grand event, calling it a privilege and a blessing.

The organization extended special gratitude to India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Minister of Culture and Tourism, and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for their crucial role in making this event a resounding success.

As part of the event, over a thousand workers toiled day and night for 25 days to recreate the Ayodhya Ram Mandir in Prayagraj. Shreyas Videos thanked each individual who contributed to this monumental task, emphasizing the dedication and effort involved.

Calling the Maha Kumbh Mela one of the most divine events they have ever witnessed, Shreyas Videos shared that they approached the project with deep devotion and commitment. The vision of showcasing the grandeur of the Ayodhya Ram Mandir to the pilgrims was an ambitious idea that was executed with utmost care and reverence.

The organization expressed heartfelt gratitude to everyone who supported this effort, noting that the experience will remain a cherished memory forever.



























