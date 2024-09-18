Once the Heartthrob, Now a Character Star, Prashanth May Marry Again at 51

Tamil actor Prashanth, who recently regained popularity with his roles in Vinaya Vidheya Rama and The GOAT, is rumoured to be tying the knot once again. At 51, Prashanth may soon be heading for his second marriage, according to recent reports circulating in the industry.

Prashanth, once celebrated as the "chocolate boy" of Tamil and Telugu cinema during the 90s and early 2000s, first married Grahalakshmi in 2005. However, the couple divorced in 2009, and Prashanth has remained single ever since. Now, nearly 19 years later, it is said that the actor is planning to remarry. His father, veteran actor and director Thiagarajan, confirmed that the family is actively searching for a suitable bride.

Prashanth’s rise to fame began with his performances in iconic films like Jeans, where he starred opposite Aishwarya Rai in a double role. The film, a massive hit in both Tamil and Telugu cinema, solidified his status as a heartthrob. He later ventured into Telugu cinema, making a significant impact with movies like Laathi, which won three Nandi awards, and Prema Shikharam.

After a break from Telugu films, Prashanth made a powerful comeback with Vinaya Vidheya Rama in 2019, playing Ram Charan’s elder brother. His role in Vijay’s The GOAT further cemented his return to the limelight.

As rumours of his second marriage circulate, fans are eagerly awaiting official confirmation. With his father Thiagarajan recent comments about finding a bride, speculation is growing about when Prashanth will once again walk down the aisle. For now, his admirers are excited to see what the future holds for the actor both personally and professionally.