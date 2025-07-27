“One/4”: Action Crime Drama Gears Up for September Release

Under the banners of Tejas Gunjal Films and Rohit Gunjal Films, the action-packed crime drama One/4 is ready to hit the big screens this September. The film stars Venkatesh Peddapalem, Aparna Mallik, and Heena Soni in the lead roles.

One/4 is directed by Bahubali Palani K, who previously worked as an associate director on the blockbuster “Baahubali.” The project is jointly produced by Ranjan Rajesh Gunjal and Rohit Ramdas Gunjal.

Having completed both its shoot and post-production, the first copy of One/4 is now ready. After finishing its censor formalities, the team is preparing for a grand theatrical release in September.

Speaking about the film, the director and producers shared, “One/4 is an action crime drama, with the entire shoot taking place in Vizag. Our story revolves around the consequences of a single slip of the tongue, and the struggles that follow. It’s a fresh, engaging narrative packed with thrilling elements and intense crime-action sequences.”

They added, “We have already released the teaser and songs on T-Series’ YouTube channel, which received a tremendous response. We promise a unique and crazy experience for the audience and will release the film in September.”

Film Details:

- Title: One/4

- Cast: Venkatesh Peddapalem, Aparna Mallik, Heena Soni, Temper Vamsi, RX 100 Karan, Narendra Varma, Raju, Aparna Shetty, Madhusudhan Rao, Sunita Manohar, Srinivas Bhogireddy, Vedish Jhaveri, Khushboo, Sujatha, SRS Varma, Suhani Vyas, and others.

- Director: Bahubali Palani K

- Producers: Ranjan Rajesh Gunjal, Rohit Ramdas Gunjal

- Music: Subhash Anand

- DOP: Guna Shekar

- Lyrics: Sagar Narayana, M. Nagendra Gopu

- Choreography: Sagar Veluru

- Stunt Masters: Kung Fu Chandra, Joshua

- VFX: Naveen A., Pavan Narava

- SFX: Purushottam Raju

- Mixing: Jayantham Suresh

- Digital Marketing: Vamsi Krishna (Cine Digital)