Operation Valentine Movie Leaked: Full HD Movie Leaked On Movierulz, Telegram





"Operation Valentine, the latest aerial thriller directed by Shakti Pratap Singh Hada and featuring Varun Tej Konidela, has fallen prey to online piracy shortly after its theatrical release. Despite garnering critical praise for Varun Tej's portrayal of Arjun Rudra Dev Singhania and the director's depiction of the Balakot Air Strikes in response to the 2019 Pulwama attacks, the film's commercial prospects remain uncertain.

Within hours of its debut in cinemas worldwide on March 1, piracy links for Operation Valentine began circulating on social media platforms. Illegal websites swiftly capitalized on the film's release, copying its content and making it available for online streaming and download.

The movie boasts a talented cast, including Varun Tej as Arjun Rudra Dev Singhania, Manushi Chhillar as Sonal Chauhan, Navdeep as Wing Commander Kabir Singh, Ruhani Sharma as Tanya Sharma, and Mir Sarwar in pivotal roles.

Behind the scenes, Operation Valentine was penned and directed by Shakti Pratap Singh Hada, with screenplay contributions from Aamir Nahid Khan and Siddharth Rajkumar. Sai Madhav Burra crafted the Telugu version's dialogues, while Hari K. Vedantam handled cinematography and Naveen Nooli served as the film's editor. Mickey J. Meyer composed the background score and music for Operation Valentine.

Despite the film's positive reception from critics, its fate at the box office remains uncertain, exacerbated by the rampant piracy that threatens its revenue stream. As audiences grapple with the temptation of illegal downloads, the future of Operation Valentine hangs in the balance."





DISCLAIMER: We condemn piracy in all its forms as it constitutes a criminal offense under the Copyright Act of 1957. We urge viewers to refrain from engaging in or supporting piracy activities and to appreciate creative content through legal means















