Oscar nominations out, ‘The White Tiger’ in race for Adapted Screenplay

Writer-director Ramin Bahrani has been nominated in the Best Adapted Screenplay category at the upcoming 93rd Academy Awards, for the Adarsh Gourav-starrer "The White Tiger".

The Oscar nominations were announced by Gourav's co-star in the film, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, and her husband, actor-singer Nick Jonas, on Monday evening (India time).

"Mank", with 10 nominations, has garnered the highest number of nominations this year. The black and white biopic, based on the life of "Citizen Kane" co-screenplay writer Herman J. Mankiewicz, garnered nominations in the categories of Best Picture, Best Director (for David Fincher), Best Actor (Gary Oldman) and Best Actress in a Supporting Role (Amanda Seyfried).

Other notable films that won multiple nominations include "The Trial Of The Chicago 7" (six nominations), "Judas And The Black Messiah" (six), "The Father" (six) and "Ma Rainey's Black Bottom" (five). The late Chadwick Boseman is a contender in the Best Actor category for "Ma Rainey's Black Bottom".

The Oscars will be held on April 25 (early hours of April 26 in India). The show will blend virtual and live action presentation, and the host is yet to be officially announced.