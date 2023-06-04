Oscar-winner Keeravani back to Tamil cinema with ‘Gentleman 2’

Live
It’s well known that Oscar-winning music composer MM Keeravani will be composing the music for the high budget vigilante drama, “Gentleman 2.”
It’s well known that Oscar-winning music composer MM Keeravani will be composing the music for the high budget vigilante drama, “Gentleman 2.” The film is being bankrolled by veteran Tamil producer KT Kunjumon, the male who produced some of the iconic yesteryear Tamil biggies such as Shankar’s Gentleman, Kaadhalan (Premikudu), Kadhal Desam (Prema Desam) and Nagarjuna’s Ratchasan (Rakshasudu).
“Gentleman 2” marks KT Kunjumon’s comeback as a producer after “Endrendrum Kadhal,” which released 24 years ago. Yesterday, Kunjumon and Gentleman 2’s director A Gokul Krishna landed in Hyderabad and met with Keeravani. The director and producer also narrated Gentleman 2’s bound script to Keeravani during their meeting.
Apparently, Keeravani, was quite impressed with the script, assured Kunjumon and Gokul Krishna that he will start composing the tunes for the movie film July. KT Kunjumon will be bankrolling Gentleman 2 on a lavish scale like all his previous movies. Chethan Cheenu will be playing the male lead in the movie.