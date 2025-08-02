OTT Movies and Shows in August 2025 that you should add to your watchlist

Monsoon is the best season to grab a hot cup of coffee, some snacks and enjoy a good movie or show from your cozy home. To make your work easier, we have curated some of the best shows and movies releasing on OTT this August 2025.

Must Watch OTT Shows and Movies

Housefull 5

For those who haven’t watched this movie in the theatre and waited for the OTT release, it is finally here. Housefull 5 which is the latest in the comedy franchise, features Akshay Kumar, Abhishek Bachchan, and Riteish Deshmukh who claims to be the son of billionaire Ranjeet Dobriyal, who dies mid-cruise. The chaos and comedy are sure to keep the audience entertained throughout the movie.

Where to Watch – Amazon Prime Video

Release Date – 01 August, 2025

Sitaare Zameen Par

After the successful release at the box office, Sitaare Zameen Par is all set to release on YouTube. For those who missed watching this movie at the theatres, it’s time to grab your popcorn and enjoy this movie from the comfort of your home. In this movie, Aamir Khan stars as a basketball coach sentenced to community service. He ends up training adults with special needs, leading to an inspiring story of growth and second chances. Available for pay-per-view at around Rs 100.

Where to Watch – YouTube (on rental)

Release Date – 01 August, 2025

Perfect Match Season 3

The popular dating reality show where single people pair up, face challenges, and stir up drama is back, promising more entertainment and twists than ever before. This Fun and flirty show is binge-worthy.

Where to Watch - Netflix

Release Date – 01 August, 2025

3BHK

3BHK is a movie about a middle-class family based in Chennai chasing the dream of owning a house. This movie is about family values and hope and features Siddharth in the lead role.

Where to Watch – Prime Video

Release Date – 01 August, 2025

Pati, Patni Aur Panga

This new reality show hosted by Sonali Bendre and Munawar Faruqui where celebrity couples face quirky challenges and candid reality checks through emotional moments, playful fights, and surprising revelations.

Where to Watch - JioHotstar

Release Date – 02 August, 2025

Wednesday Season 2

After the success of season 1, Wednesday is back with season 2. The story is about Wednesday Addams, who has psychic powers and her experience as a student at Nevermore Academy. New cast members include Lady Gaga, Steve Buscemi, and Joanna Lumley.

Where to Watch - Netflix

Release Date – 06 August, 2025





Kaun Banega Crorepati 17

Kaun Banega Crorepati needs no introduction. We all have watched it since our childhood, and this show remains one of the most watched shows in Indian households. So, relive your good old days as Amitabh Bachchan is back with season 17 of Kaun Banega Crorepati.

Where to Watch - SonyLIV

Release Date – 11 August, 2025





Hostage

British Prime Minister Abigail Dalton, played by Suranne Jones faces a devastating crisis when her husband is kidnapped during a summit, whereas French President Vivienne Toussaint, played by Julie Delpy is simultaneously blackmailed. This political thriller promises to deliver an edge-of-your-seat experience driven by high-stakes emotional intensity.

Where to Watch - Netflix

Release Date – 21 August, 2025

Though August 2025 is packed with many more exciting shows and movies, these are some of the best picks we have curated to make the task easy for you. So, sit in the coziest corner of your home, grab a warm cup of coffee, and enjoy the perfect blend of monsoon vibes and movie magic this August.