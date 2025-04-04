Pan-India Film Coolie Featuring Rajinikanth to Hit Theatres Aug 14

Producers have confirmed that the pan-India action drama Coolie, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, is scheduled to debut in cinemas worldwide on August 14 as an Independence Day release.

An official statement from Sun Pictures’ X account read, “Sound-ah yethu! Deva Varraaru #Coolie worldwide from August 14th.” The announcement was accompanied by a monochrome poster showing Rajinikanth blowing a whistle.

The film brings together a diverse cast from India’s film industries. Alongside Kollywood icon Rajinikanth, the project features Bollywood actor Aamir Khan, Tollywood figure Nagarjuna, and Sandalwood actor Upendra.

Actress Shruti Haasan, Malayalam actor Soubin Shahir, Sathyaraj, Reba Monica John, and others have been cast in pivotal roles. The film’s score is provided by music composer Anirudh Ravichander.