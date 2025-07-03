Paruchuri Gopalakrishna releases ‘Idemi Raajyam’ from ‘Police Vaari Heccharika’

Renowned writer and President of the Telugu Writers Association, Paruchuri Gopalakrishna, officially launched the stirring social anthem “Idemi Raajyam” from the upcoming film Police Vaari Heccharika. The film, directed by Babji, known for his socially conscious storytelling, is produced by Belli Janardhan under the Thulika Tanishk Creations banner.

Speaking at the launch, Paruchuri Gopalakrishna praised the song for its rare, fearless approach. “After a long time, we’re witnessing a song that raises critical social questions on screen,” he said. “What sets ‘Idemi Raajyam’ apart is that it refrains from aligning with any political party or ideology. Instead, it boldly questions injustice in a way that provokes thought and reflection.”

Director Babji expressed gratitude for the legendary writer’s support. “Having Paruchuri Gopalakrishna garu unveil our song is a great honour. His endorsement reinforces our film’s message and intent,” he said, emphasizing the film’s progressive themes.

Producer Belli Janardhan shared insights about the film’s release and vision. “We are targeting a mid-July release, with the exact date to be finalized soon. Police Vaari Heccharika is a commercial entertainer packed with strong social relevance, designed to resonate with audiences across demographics,” he noted.

With a gripping anthem like Idemi Raajyam leading the way, Police Vaari Heccharika aims to strike a balance between entertainment and impactful messaging, bringing vital issues to the forefront through cinema.