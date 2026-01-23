Godrej eyes Hyd projects; Sridhar Babu welcomes proposal

Hyderabad: The Godrej Group has expressed interest in investing in a Creamline Dairy plant and infrastructure projects in housing in Bharat Future City.

Minister for IT & Industries D Sridhar Babu, along with Revenue Minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy, met Nadir Godrej, Chairman & MD of Godrej Industries, at the WEF annual meeting in Davos on Thursday.

The meeting covered a range of topics, including the potential integration of AI in oil palm agriculture, the expansion of Godrej’s Creamline Dairy plant in Hyderabad with an investment of Rs 150 crore, and exploration of large-scale infrastructure projects in the residential zones of Bharat Future City.

The delegation noted that these projects would add significant value to both the government and the company by enhancing social infrastructure in the Future City. Sridhar Babu welcomed Godrej to visit Hyderabad to further strengthen the relationship and take the proposals forward.