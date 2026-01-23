Revanth-led Telangana Rising delegation wraps up Davos visit

Hyderabad /Davos: The ‘Telangana Rising’ delegation, led by Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, has successfully concluded its high-profile mission to the World Economic Forum 2026 in Davos. Following a series of fruitful discussions and landmark agreements with global business leaders, the Chief Minister has departed for America, while Ministers D Sridhar Babu and Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy have returned to India.

The state government, which recently secured investment commitments worth Rs 5.75 lakh crore at the Global Summit in Hyderabad, continued its momentum in Switzerland. During the three-day event, the delegation signed several Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) to establish Global Capability Centres, Data Centres, and manufacturing units, alongside significant projects in clean energy and sustainability.

The visit also served as a global stage for the ‘Telangana Rising 2047’ vision. Revanth Reddy engaged in twelve intensive one-on-one meetings with blue-chip companies and industry giants, focusing on promoting artificial intelligence and advanced skill development programmes.

In a move that drew widespread attention, the Chief Minister proposed hosting a dedicated World Economic Forum follow-up event in Hyderabad every July. He argued that a one-year gap between meetings is too long for modern business cycles.

The proposal received a positive response from international participants, potentially positioning Hyderabad as a mid-year hub for global economic dialogue. Having achieved its primary objectives in Davos, the delegation’s focus now shifts to the Chief Minister’s upcoming engagements with technology firms and industrialists in the United States.