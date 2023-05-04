Passion is more important to me than remuneration: Jagapathi Babu

After the blockbusters like ‘Lakshyam’ and ‘Laukyam’, the hat-trick movie ‘Ramabanam’ is coming in the combination of macho star Gopichand and director Sriwass. Producer TG Vishwaprasad is producing this film on a grand scale under People Media Factory banner. The film is co-produced by Vivek Kuchibhotla. Dimple Hayati is playing the female lead opposite Gopichand. Film’s songs and trailers that were released raised the expectations of the film with excellent response. In an interaction with Hans India, Actor Jagapathi Babu , who played a key role in the film, shared the features of the film “Rambanam” which is hitting theatres on May 5.



What made you accept “Rambanam?”

Now horror, action and thrillers are coming more and more. A family drama has been around for a long time. It is the main motto. Also, the concept of brothers and sisters in ‘Rambanam’ was brilliantly done. The earlier ‘Sivaramaraju’ is also a story of brothers. Some separated families reunited after watching that movie. ‘Rambanam’ is also a very well-intentioned film. It makes you feel like you have watched a good movie comfortably without even a single censor cut.

How will your character be in the film?

So far, I have done more than 70 character roles. But there are only seven or eight movies to talk about. It must be said that some are not used properly. Special mention should be made about Gopichand in ‘Ramabanam.’ Gopichand is sure that the film will work only if the characters of the two are mature. It will be known in the climax. Gopichand should be praised for this. I feel that it is very necessary to come up with stories like this in the days when the sentiment is down.

Are all nuclear families becoming extinct? There is also an opinion that people are not watching family stories. How does it feel to have Rambanam coming at such a time?

That is the best thing about ‘Ramabanam.’ Now the sentiment has subsided. Negativity has increased. The more brutal the movie, the better. That’s why I became successful (laughs). But Rambanam comes to say that there is positivity even in such negativity.

Your market and stardom increased in the second innings? How does it feel?

My life has grown. (Laughs) This phase is good in every way. A hero is a big responsibility. Now that there is no pressure, it becomes easier to deliver the performance the director wants.

What is your favorite character in the second innings?

Definetely, my role in ‘Legend.’ That is an unbelievable character. Later ‘Aravinda Sametha’ and ‘Rangasthalam’ also gave satisfaction.

What is the perspective of small films and young directors to approach you?

There is no such thing as small film. If the movie is a hit, it will be a big movie. I watched the movies ‘Color Photo,’ ‘Care of Kancharapalem,’ ‘Balagam.’

I liked a lot. There is also the pain that I am not there in them. Money is not my priority. Character and film are important. Passion is more important to me than remuneration.