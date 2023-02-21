Pathaan: Fifth Indian movie to gross more than 1000 crores

One of the best star hero comebacks ever was Shah Rukh's Pathaan. Shah Rukh finally had a great success after a lengthy absence. The picture has the greatest box office success of the actor's career. This action series has now reached a new milestone.

Pathaan became the fifth Indian film to earn more than one billion dollars globally. Dangal, Baahubali 2, RRR, and KGF 2 are the only films with a 1000 crore gross to far, and the Shah Rukh Khan movie just accomplished the unthinkable.

Pathaan is the first Hindi movie to achieve this feat during the initial phase of release. The film's female lead, Deepika Padukone, stars in it, and it is directed by Siddharth Anand. The enemy in this expensive spy thriller made by Yash Raj Films portrayed by John Abraham