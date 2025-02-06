Pattudala Movie Review

Actors: Ajith, Trisha, Regina, Arjun

Director: Magil Thirumeni

Genre: Telugu, Action

Duration: 2 Hrs 33 Min

Ajith is known for his action-packed and adventure-driven films, often leaning toward mass entertainers. However, from the trailer, Pattudala appears to be different from the typical commercial films, sparking curiosity among audiences. What is the story of this film? What is the significance of the title Pattudala? What thrilling adventures does Ajith embark on in this film? Let’s take a closer look.

The Story

Arjun (Ajith) and Kayal (Trisha) fall in love and get married. However, after twelve years, Kayal wants to end their marriage as she is involved in an extramarital affair. Despite knowing this, Arjun, who deeply loves Kayal, tries to win her back. However, Kayal is determined to get a divorce.

As part of this process, Kayal decides to return to her native place. Arjun insists on accompanying her, offering to drop her off one last time. But will this really be their final journey together?

During their trip, unexpected troubles arise. Who kidnaps Kayal? What real dangers do Arjun and Kayal face? What role do Deepika (Regina) and Rakshit (Arjun Sarja) play in this journey? What struggles does Arjun endure to save his wife?