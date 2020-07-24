Pawan Kalyan Attends Nithiin Pelli Koduku Function

Nithiin and Shalini Kandakuri's wedding will take place on 26th of this month at Falaknuma Palace, Hyderabad. Today, Pelli Koduku function is held at Nithiin's residence.

The event has been attended by Janasena Chief Pawan Kalyan, star director Trivikram Srinivas and producer S Radhakrishna of Haarika & Hassine Creations.

Nithiin and Shalini got engaged a couple of days ago and the preparations for the lockdown wedding are in full swing.

A Big BIGGGG thanku from the bottom of my heart to our POWERSTAR and TRIVIKAM garu and ChinaBabu garu for comin over and blessin me today on my pellikoduku func!! Really means a lot to me 🤗🤗🤗🤗🤗😍😍😍 pic.twitter.com/FnisoavTPH — nithiin (@actor_nithiin) July 24, 2020



