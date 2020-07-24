X
Pawan Kalyan Attends Nithiin Pelli Koduku Function

Pawan Kalyan Attends Nithiin Pelli Koduku Function
Pawan Kalyan Attends Nithiin Pelli Koduku Function

Highlights

Nithiin and Shalini Kandakuri’s wedding will take place on 26th of this month at Falaknuma Palace, Hyderabad.

Nithiin and Shalini Kandakuri's wedding will take place on 26th of this month at Falaknuma Palace, Hyderabad. Today, Pelli Koduku function is held at Nithiin's residence.

The event has been attended by Janasena Chief Pawan Kalyan, star director Trivikram Srinivas and producer S Radhakrishna of Haarika & Hassine Creations.

Nithiin and Shalini got engaged a couple of days ago and the preparations for the lockdown wedding are in full swing.


